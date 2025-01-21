All recognised tribes should live together: Manipur CM

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday said every misunderstanding should be resolved by discussions and that all recognised tribes of the state should live together.

IMAGE: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh during the Diamond Jubilee celebration cum VIII Biennial Sports Meet 2025, at Laiching Kangshang Village in Tengnoupal, January 20, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Speaking at 53rd Statehood Day celebrations, Singh said, "Let's stop engaging or speaking on irrelevant matters and attempts to divert from issues."

"Every misunderstanding should be resolved with discussions by sitting together. Let's stop from engaging or speaking on irrelevant matters and attempts to divert from issues. What we (state government) had said was proper identification of illegal immigrants and send them outside. We never said anything against any of the old settlers of the state. All recognised tribes need to live together," the CM said.

He said, "Let us take this opportunity to pledge our collective efforts toward building a prosperous Manipur that upholds the values of harmony, justice, and progress."

Singh said all communities should try to bring peace.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence in the northeastern state since May 2023.

Singh said the Manipur government launched a campaign against drugs in 2018 after seeing a large number of youths being swept away by drugs. The campaign brought a massive change. As of now some Rs 70,000 to 80,000 crore worth of illegal drugs have been destroyed.

Poppy plantations which were earlier confined to Myanmar and Southeast Asian countries had suddenly spread to Manipur and drug factories were found in some specific localities. More than 30,000 hectare of poppy plantations were destroyed and several village chiefs were arrested, the CM said.

"We must stand united and take a pledge to eradicate drugs," he said.

"What the BJP-led government is doing to leave a fully intact state for present and future generations," Singh added.

Later replying to media queries, Singh said, "I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president J P Nadda and other dignitaries for congratulating the statehood day of Manipur. I also convey my best wishes to the people of the state. Let us from today bring peace and prosperity."

Modi greeted the people of Manipur on their statehood day on Tuesday.

"Greetings to the people of Manipur on their Statehood Day. We are incredibly proud of the role played by the people of Manipur towards India's development. My best wishes for the progress of Manipur," he said in a post on X.

On the banning of Meitei scripts in Moreh town by Hill Tribal Council (HTC), Singh said, "The state is governed by the government.