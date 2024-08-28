'Why Is Modi Not Sacking Biren Singh?'

'We are in a dilemma if the central government supports this ethnic violence and Biren Singh.'

IMAGE: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh calls on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi, July 26, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The ministry of home affairs, based on the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952, set up a Commission of Inquiry via a notification dated June 4, 2023, headed by its chairperson Justice Alai Lamba, former chief justice, Gauhati high court, (retd) IAS officer Himanshu Shekhar Das and (retd) IPS officer Aloka Prabhakar.

The mandate of the Commission was to find out the triggers that led to the ethnic conflict in the north eastern state where reportedly more than 300 people have been killed and thousands displaced since violence marred the state first on May 3, 2023, investigate the role of individuals and organisations involved in this bloodshed and suggest remedial measures to prevent such incidents happening in the future.

Audio tapes submitted to this Commission of Inquiry by the people who deposed before it -- and posted by The Wire news Web site in the public domain -- allege Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh's complicity in abetting the ethnic conflict in the state.

Eight Kuki BJP MLAs recently wrote to the Commission of Inquiry asking it to expedite the process and sought the chief minister's removal in the light of these tapes, which Biren Singh has called 'doctored.'

An influential leader in Manipur spoke to Prasanna D Zore/Rediff.com, speaking on the condition of anonymity, about why the situation in Manipur will not return to normal as long as N Biren Singh remains chief minister.

What's happening in Manipur now?

Nothing has changed. The hill people continue to move from the hill to the valley and back. No one from the scheduled tribes crisscrosses into the Meitei-dominated areas and Meiteis don't access the hill dominated by the tribals.

The incumbent chief minister (of Manipur N Biren Singh) has himself been proclaiming that he started the war (allegedly according to leaked tapes reportedly submitted to the Commission of Inquiry). We have brought this to the notice of the Commission of Inquiry set up to look into the various aspects of the ethnic violence unleashed in the state since May 3, 2023.

We have asked the Commission of Inquiry to expedite the process of removing him (N Biren Singh) or to do something concrete to establish law and order in Manipur.

Till today neither the inquiry commission gave its findings nor has the central government said anything about it (about the slow progress of the Commission of Inquiry).

Narendra Modi and Amit Shah (Union home minister) have not uttered a word (about the slow progress of the Commission of Inquiry). So, we are in a dilemma if the central government supports this ethnic violence and Biren Singh.

We don't know who is supporting him but he is so firm and strong that despite continuous violence in the state for more than a year now, he is still continuing as the chief minister.

Are we Indians or not? Does Delhi (the Union government) think we are as Indian as anybody or not? This is our dilemma.

IMAGE: Union Home Minister Amit A Shah chairs a meeting with Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and his council of ministers at the CM's secretariat in Imphal, May 29, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Are you convinced that the tapes are genuine and not doctored as claimed by the Manipur government?

The voice in those tapes definitely belongs to the chief minister of Manipur Mr N Biren Singh. There's no doubt about that.

Why aren't you asking the home minister or the prime minister to remove N Biren Singh?

Why is no action yet being taken against him?

Bhagwaan ko poocho bhai (Don't ask an ordinary mortal like me; ask God). We have repeatedly sent requests (to the PM and home minister to remove N Biren Singh).

Unless Mr Biren Singh is replaced there will be no peace. Normalcy will never come back to Manipur.

I don't know (why N Biren Singh has not been removed till now). We have met Amit Shahji and have told the whole story to him. We have repeatedly talked to Mr A K Mishra, who is the advisor (Northeast), home ministry. We have repeatedly talked to them regarding the whole issue. They are very aware about this issue.

All the people from the Intelligence Bureau, Assam Rifles, the National Investigative Agency, and CRPF know what the problem in Manipur is.

Despite knowing all the facts, no change has been made. I don't think there will be peace in India till this BJP government rules at the Centre. Not just Manipur and the north east, this bloodshed will spill over to entire India after some years.

Why do you say that? What is your concern? What is your fear?

The people from mainland India are seeing the whole thing (how violence is not being stopped in Manipur by the Centre). All the political parties like the Aam Aadmi Party, the Trinamool Congress, and the whole of INDIA alliance are angry and furious given the way the BJP is governing India.

India is in the midst of a terrible turmoil.

Why do you think the Commission of Inquiry is not completing the tasks assigned to it? Who did you write this letter to?

We have written this letter to the Commission of Inquiry with a copy to the prime minister and the ministry of home affairs.

We just want this Commission of Inquiry to expedite the process but it sits idle, the reasons of which I don't know.