Home  » News » Bihar voter review: 'Many Bangladeshis, Nepalis found'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh
July 13, 2025 14:59 IST

Field-level functionaries of the Election Commission have found 'a large number of people' from Nepal, Bangladesh and Myanmar during house-to-house visits made for the ongoing intensive review of voters' list in Bihar, officials said on Sunday.

IMAGE: BLOs and BLO supervisors collect and upload the counting forms on the app in the special intensive revision work, in Saran. Photograph: @CEOBihar X/ANI Photo

They asserted that the names of illegal migrants will not be included in the final electoral roll to be published on September 30, after proper enquiry of such people is conducted after August 1.

Citing ground reports, EC officials said that during house-to-house visits 'a large number' of people from Nepal, Bangladesh and Myanmar have been found by booth-level-officers.

 

The Election Commission will eventually carry out a special intensive revision of electoral rolls across India to weed out foreign illegal migrants by checking their place of birth.

Bihar is going to polls this year, while assembly polls in these five other states -- Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal -- are scheduled in 2026.

The move assumes significance in the wake of a crackdown in various states on illegal foreign migrants, including from Bangladesh and Myanmar.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
