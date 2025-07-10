Bihar: Men posing as poll reviewers rob elderly couple

Two men, posing as poll officers involved in the ongoing special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, visited the house of an elderly couple in Saran district and allegedly decamped with a gold chain, police said on Thursday.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

The incident took place in Nerua village in the Marhaura police station area on Wednesday, they said.

"According to the victim, she was asked to take off her chain for a photograph. Afterwards, she was told to show her Aadhaar card. Her husband, who was in another room, grew suspicious when he heard that his wife was being asked to pose for the photograph," Station House Officer Mukesh Kumar (SHO) told PTI.

"He then accompanied his wife to the front room and found that the gold chain, kept under a mattress nearby, was missing. The two persons had also fled," he said.

After the incident was reported to the police, a team visited the victim's house, the SHO said.

"We have asked the family to file a formal complaint so that an investigation can be initiated. We are also examining CCTV footage of the area to identify the accused," he said.