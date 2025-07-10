SC questions Bihar voter list review, EC gives assurance

The Supreme Court on Thursday commenced hearing on a batch of pleas challenging the Election Commission's decision to undertake a special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the poll-bound Bihar.

A partial working day (PWD) bench comprising Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Joymalya Bagchi was told by senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing for the poll panel, that he has preliminary objections to the petitions.

Besides Dwivedi, senior advocates K K Venugopal and Maninder Singh are representing the EC.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for one of the petitioners, said the revision of electoral rolls can be permitted under the Representation of People Act.

The entire SIR will cover around 7.9 crore citizens, he said, adding that even the voter ID and Aadhaar cards are not being considered.

Over 10 petitions have been filed in the SC, including one by NGO 'Association for Democratic Reforms', the lead petitioner.

During the proceedings, the EC informed the apex court that it had some preliminary objections to the maintainability of the petitions.

The Commission also asserted that the exercise it is undertaking is mandated under the Constitution, noting that the last such revision was carried out in 2003.

The Supreme Court, while acknowledging the constitutional basis of the exercise, questioned the EC on the exclusion of Aadhaar as a valid document in the ongoing revision process.

It also asked the EC why the issue of citizenship is being raised during the SIR, stating that citizenship matters fall under the domain of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

In response, the EC submitted that verifying citizenship is necessary to qualify as a voter in India under Article 326 of the Constitution.

Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing for the EC, asked the bench, "If the EC does not have the power to revise the electoral roll, then who will do it?"

The bench remarked that the SIR is a significant matter as it pertains to the core of democracy and the power to vote. It also questioned the timing of the revision, asking the EC why it is being linked to the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections in November and whether such an exercise could be undertaken independent of the electoral calendar.

The EC assured the court that no person would be excluded from the voter list without being given an opportunity to be heard.

Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Jha and Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, Congress' K C Venugopal, Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar leader Supriya Sule, Communist Party of India leader D Raja, Samajwadi Party's Harinder Singh Malik, Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray leader Arvind Sawant, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's Sarfraz Ahmed and Dipankar Bhattacharya of Communist Party of India-Marxist Leninist have also moved the top court, seeking direction for quashing the EC order.