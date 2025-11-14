HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bihar verdict: Memefest keeps social media abuzz

November 14, 2025 21:08 IST

The social media handles of the Bharatiya Janata Party were abuzz with memes and jibes targeted at Congress and Rahul Gandhi on Friday, soon after the bumper performance of the saffron party in the Bihar assembly polls, with the party's Assam unit apologising for upsetting the 'national child' on Children's Day.

IMAGE: BJP supporters celebrate NDA's lead in the vote counting of the Bihar Assembly election 2025, in Patna on Friday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The BJP's Assam unit in a post on X said, 'Thank you Bihar. We will again celebrate together in 2026.'

In another post, it said, 'We sincerely apologise for upsetting the 'national child' on Children's Day. Truly unfortunate.'

 

The BJP's West Bengal unit also posted on X saying, 'Next West Bengal.'

The All India Trinamool Congress's X handle was also abuzz with witty responses.

'BJP still waiting for a victory in Bengal,' it said in a post on X with a photo showing a skeleton sitting on a chair.

In another post, BJP West Bengal shared a video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi talking on the phone, saying 'aap log rona band kijiye' (you stop crying).

The Trinamool Congress responded with a video of a child saying 'sapne dekhna achi bat hai' (it is a good thing to have dreams).

BJP's national unit also participated in a meme fest on the occasion, hitting at both Rahul Gandhi and Tejaswi Yadav.

'95 defeats and still counting. RaGa is collecting electoral losses like limited-edition badges. And whenever the scoreboard looks rough, there is always a fresh blame target ready to be launched. However, the nation has read the often-used script and knows it's FAKE. If losing were a competitive sport, the trophy cabinet would be full by now,' it said in a post.

In another post, the BJP said 'kabhi dhup kabhi chanv par Rahul Gandhi ke liye desh ne ek hi mausam bana rakha hai' ( sometimes sunshine, sometimes shade...but for Rahul Gandhi, the country has maintained the same weather).

