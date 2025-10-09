HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Bihar poll: Bhojpuri singer, 3rd gender in Prashant Kishor's 1st list

Bihar poll: Bhojpuri singer, 3rd gender in Prashant Kishor's 1st list

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

October 09, 2025 16:18 IST

x

Jan Suraaj Party on Thursday released its first list of 51 candidates for the Bihar assembly elections, but did not confirm whether its founder Prashant Kishor will be contesting the polls.

IMAGE: Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor. Photograph: ANI Photo

Addressing a press conference in Patna, party national president Udai Singh said Kishor is likely to hit the campaign trail on October 11 from Raghopur, the constituency of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

"We will soon release a list of candidates for other seats. If you find Kishor Ji's name on the list, then he will be contesting. It's quite clear. Kishor Ji will launch the party's election campaign from Raghopur on October 11", Singh said.

 

Among the prominent candidates named by the party are popular Bhojpuri singer Ritesh Ranjan Pandey, who will contest from Kargahar assembly seat, and Pritti Kinnar from the third gender community, who will contest from Bhorey seat in Gopalganj.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Bihar polls: Kishor to contest, announces candidates
Bihar polls: Kishor to contest, announces candidates
Bihar polls: Will SIR stir or NDA's dominance prevail?
Bihar polls: Will SIR stir or NDA's dominance prevail?
Why BJP Plans To Drop 2 Dozen Bihar MLAs
Why BJP Plans To Drop 2 Dozen Bihar MLAs
Seat-Sharing Talks Heat Up For Bihar Polls
Seat-Sharing Talks Heat Up For Bihar Polls
Bihar to vote on Nov 6, 11 in 2 phases; results on Nov 14
Bihar to vote on Nov 6, 11 in 2 phases; results on Nov 14

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Kate Winslet Films On OTT

webstory image 2

10 Wonderful Mahendra Kapoor Songs

webstory image 3

8 Youngest Nobel Prize Winners

VIDEOS

PM Modi meets UK PM Keir Starmer at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai2:51

PM Modi meets UK PM Keir Starmer at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai

PM Modi and UK PM Keir Starmer hold delegation level meeting in Mumbai1:11

PM Modi and UK PM Keir Starmer hold delegation level...

WATCH: Kedarnath receives fresh snowfall1:42

WATCH: Kedarnath receives fresh snowfall

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO