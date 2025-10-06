Bihar to vote on Nov 6, 11 in 2 phases; results on Nov 14

The assembly elections in Bihar will be held in two phases, polling for which will be held on November 6 and 11 while the counting of votes will be done on November 14, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar announced on Monday.

Photograph: ANI Photo

The entire election process will be concluded by November 16.

"Bihar elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. Counting of votes will be done on November 14," Kumar said at a press conference.

"It is mandatory to complete counting of postal ballots before last two rounds of counting of votes," he added.