Bihar polls: Prashant Kishor to contest, announces candidates

Bihar polls: Prashant Kishor to contest, announces candidates

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
October 07, 2025 00:29 IST

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Monday announced that he would contest the upcoming assembly polls in Bihar and the list of his party's candidates will be declared on October 9.

IMAGE: Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor addresses a press conference, in Patna, September 29, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

The assembly elections in Bihar will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, while votes will be counted on November 14, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar announced in Delhi earlier in the day.

Talking to reporters in Patna, Kishor said, "The party will declare its list of candidates for the coming assembly polls on October 9 and it will be full of surprises. My name will also be there in the list".

 

The former poll strategist, however, did not disclose the name of the constituency from where he will contest.

"You will come to know on October 9," he said.

Asked about the winning possibility of Jan Suraaj Party, Kishor claimed that his party would get votes of 28 per cent voters who neither voted for the NDA nor INDIA bloc.

"In the last polls, the two alliances bagged votes of 72 percent of voters only. I must clarify that we will get votes of the remaining 28 percent of the voters. Besides, people say that Jan Suraaj Party will get 10 percent votes each of both alliances. That means we are expected to get 48 per cent votes of the total electorate in the coming polls," he said.

People are saying that Jan Suraaj Party will decisively damage votes of both NDA and INDIA bloc, he added.

Kishor claimed that Janata Dal-United supremo Nitish Kumar will no longer the chief minister after the polls.

"I am saying it with full confidence that this will be the last election of Nitish Kumar. He will not celebrate the next 'Makar Sankranti' (in January 2026) at 1 Anne Marg, the official residence of the Bihar chief minister in the state capital," he said.

This election will write a new chapter in Bihar as people will vote for the bright future of their children, against migration and unemployment, he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
