Why Bihar Police Is Facing Increased Attacks On Personnel

Bihar Police are facing increased attacks amidst an intensified crackdown on criminals, prompting them to defend their actions and deny allegations of caste-based targeting.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Bihar Police report increased attacks on personnel during intensified criminal crackdowns.

Police deny allegations of caste-based targeting in their operations.

Over 33,000 accused were arrested in serious criminal cases between January and May.

Courts in Bihar convicted over 70,000 people in various cases between January and April.

Bihar Police seized illegal firearms, narcotics, and vehicles during their operations.

Bihar Police on Friday claimed that attacks on its personnel have increased amidst an intensified crackdown on criminals, forcing officers to open fire in self-defence in some cases.

Denying Caste-Based Allegations

Rejecting allegations that police encounters were being carried out on the basis of caste, newly appointed additional director general of police (law and order) Sudhanshu Kumar asserted that law enforcement agencies do not differentiate on caste lines.

"Police have no caste, and neither do criminals. For criminals who attack police personnel, we will not ask their caste before taking action against them to save our lives," Kumar told reporters at the police headquarters here.

Crackdown on Criminal Elements

He said sustained action by police, including arrests, speedy trials and seizure of properties acquired through crime, had led to desperation among criminal elements.

"In the wake of arrests, speedy trials and seizure of property acquired through crime, it is natural that some desperate elements will take such steps as attacking police, but we are ready for that," he said.

Seizure of Illegally Acquired Properties

The ADGP said Bihar Police identified 1,433 criminals under provisions related to seizure of illegally acquired properties between January and May 15, and proposals against 428 people were sent to courts during the period.

Proceedings for seizure of property are underway against 103 accused, while attachment orders have been issued against four others, he added.

Arrests and Convictions

Kumar said 33,126 accused were arrested between January and May 15 in serious criminal cases, including murder (2,023), dacoity (311), loot (573) and atrocities against Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (1,572).

Furthermore, courts across the state convicted 70,624 people in 52,567 cases between January and April, of whom two persons were awarded death sentence, 453 were sentenced to life imprisonment and 253 received jail terms of more than 10 years, he added.

Preventive Actions and Arrests

The ADGP said preventive action under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) was taken against 4,13,118 people between January and May 15, while bond proceedings were initiated against 1,34,358 people during the same period.

He also said 1,146 accused were arrested in cases related to communal violence (57), attacks on police personnel (1,065), mob violence (04) and celebratory firing (20) in the same period.

Seizures and Busts

According to a statement issued by the PHQ, police arrested 1,34,225 accused people and seized 1,466 illegal firearms, 7,073 cartridges, 12 bombs and 259 detonators between January and April.

Police also busted 35 illegal mini gun factories and seized narcotics, including 3,644 grams of heroin and over 16,408 kg of ganja, besides confiscating 7,709 vehicles during the period.