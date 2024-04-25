News
Rediff.com  » News » JD-U leader shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Patna

JD-U leader shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Patna

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 25, 2024 13:19 IST
A Janata Dal-United leader was shot dead by motorcycle-borne assailants in Punpun area on the outskirts of Bihar's Patna, police said on Thursday.

IMAGE: JD-U leader Saurav Kumar, right, with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. Photograph: X

The deceased has been identified as Saurav Kumar. Another person accompanying him, Munmun Kumar, was injured in the firing, they said.

“The incident took place around 12.15 am on Thursday when Saurav along with Munmun were returning from a wedding ceremony. The assailants fired at them and fled. A search operation has been launched to nab the culprits,” said Kanhaiya Singh, SDPO, Masaurhi (Patna).

 

Both of them were taken to the nearest hospital, where Saurav Kumar succumbed to his injuries. The condition of the injured person is now stable, Singh said.

“We have constituted a special team to investigate the case. We have also got certain preliminary leads…” SSP (Patna) Rajeev Mishra told PTI.

The incident sparked outrage among locals, leading to protests and road blockades in the area.

Police managed to disperse the protestors after several hours, officials said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
