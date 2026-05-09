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Bihar Nagar Parishad Chairman Succumbs To Injuries After Shooting

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 09, 2026 18:38 IST

Sultanganj Nagar Parishad chairman Rajkumar has died after being shot in his office, prompting grief from the Chief Minister and a call for a swift trial in the case.

Key Points

  • Sultanganj Nagar Parishad chairman Rajkumar died from injuries sustained in a shooting at his office.
  • The shooting occurred on April 28 in Bhagalpur district, critically injuring Rajkumar and another officer.
  • Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary expressed grief over Rajkumar's death and ordered a speedy trial.
  • The alleged mastermind behind the attack, Ramdhani Yadav, was killed in an encounter with police.
  • Investigators believe the attack was motivated by personal rivalry within the civic body.

Sultanganj Nagar Parishad chairman Rajkumar, who was shot in his office, succumbed to the injuries at a hospital in Patna on Saturday, officials said.

Three armed men allegedly entered his office in Bhagalpur district on April 28 and opened fire. Rajkumar and executive officer Krishna Bhushan Kumar were critically injured in the incident, they said.

 

Kumar died at a local hospital, while Rajkumar was shifted to a hospital in Patna for advanced treatment, they added

Rajkumar remained in a critical condition before passing away.

Chief Minister's Reaction to Chairman's Death

Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary expressed grief over Rajkumar's death.

In a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office, Choudhary described Rajkumar as a "simple and good-natured person" who was widely popular in the area and always accessible to the public.

"His untimely demise has caused an irreparable loss to the political and social spheres," the statement said.

Investigation and Aftermath of the Shooting

The chief minister said he had directed the DGP immediately after the incident to ensure a speedy trial in the case so that justice could be delivered to the victim's family.

The mastermind behind the attack, Ramdhani Yadav, was killed in an encounter with the police on April 29.

Investigators alleged that the attack was orchestrated due to personal rivalry. Yadav was the husband of Neelam Devi, he vice chairperson of the civic body.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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