Bihar govt rejects demands to revoke liquor ban

Despite concerns over revenue loss and public health, the Bihar government firmly rejects any review of its decade-old prohibition law.

Key Points Bihar government rejects calls for reviewing the state's prohibition law, citing cross-party support during its enactment.

Ruling NDA members Jitan Ram Manjhi and Madhav Anand voiced concerns about the prohibition law's financial impact on Bihar.

Critics argue the ban leads to revenue loss, increased consumption of illicit liquor, and a shift towards drug use.

The Bihar government maintains the prohibition law is effective and does not require a review.

The Bihar government on Thursday rejected demands for reviewing the decade-old prohibition law, stating that the ban on liquor was imposed after taking all parties on board.

Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi and RLM MLA Madhav Anand, both part of the ruling National Democratic Alliance, had sought a review of the policy, maintaining that it has caused immense financial losses to the state.

State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said, "The law was passed in the state legislature after taking all the parties onboard. There should be no question of reviewing it."

Rural Works Minister Ashok Choudhary also set aside the demands for a review of the law.

"The prohibition law is working on its merit. There doesn't seem to be any need for its review," he said.

Concerns Raised Over Economic Impact

Manjhi, the founder of Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular, had on Wednesday said the prohibition has caused significant economic loss to the state government.

"Despite the ban, home delivery of expensive liquor, coming from neighbouring states, is rampant. The public's money is being drained out, which needs serious consideration," he said.

"While the rich can afford expensive bottles without any trouble, the poor end up drinking poison. This is affecting people belonging to the Dalit community, especially the Bhuiya Musahars, whose lifespan is being shortened," he claimed.

Anand, the MLA of Madhubani, claimed that raising awareness against liquor consumption could be more effective than a blanket ban.

"Whether the law should remain or not is a separate matter and is the prerogative of the Cabinet. However, it's my observation that the state is facing a significant revenue loss on account of the law," he said.

"The loss of revenue, prohibition's impact on public health, its correlation with a decrease in crime rates, and youth's shift toward drugs and other synthetic intoxicants need to be comprehensively reviewed," he added.