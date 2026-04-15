Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary gets 2 JD-U deputy CMs

Bihar's political landscape shifts as Bijendra Prasad Yadav and Vijay Kumar Chaudhary are named Deputy Chief Ministers under newly appointed Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, who retains key portfolios.

IMAGE: BJP leader and newly appointed Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary at the oath-taking ceremony, administered by the Bihar Governor Syed Ata Hasnain, held at Lok Bhavan, Patna, on Wednesday. Photograph: @samrat4bjp/ANI Photo

Key Points Bijendra Prasad Yadav and Vijay Kumar Chaudhary designated as Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar.

Samrat Choudhary sworn in as the 24th Chief Minister of Bihar, a first for a member of the saffron party.

The Chief Minister retains control of approximately 30 portfolios, including Home, Vigilance, and Health.

Samrat Choudhary also holds portfolios for Agriculture, Labour Resources, Disaster Management, and Industries.

Janata Dal-United leaders Bijendra Prasad Yadav and Vijay Kumar Chaudhary were on Wednesday designated as deputy chief ministers of the Samrat Choudhary-led government in Bihar.

Samrat Choudhary was earlier in the day sworn in as the 24th Chief Minister of Bihar, in the first instance of a saffron party member making it to the top post in the state.

The CM has for now kept with himself close to 30 portflios, including crucial ones like Home, Vigilance, Revenue and Land Reforms and Health.

Deputy Chief Ministers Appointed

According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Secretariat Department, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav, the only two leaders who took oath apart from the CM on Wednesday, have been designated as deputy chief ministers.

The other departments that remain with the CM include Agriculture, Labour Resources and Migrant Workers Welfare, Disaster Management, Panchayati Raj, and Industries.

The notification said Samrat Choudhary holds altogether 29 portfolios, besides 'all other such deprtments which have not been allocated to anybody else'.