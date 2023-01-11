News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Kejriwal announces Rs 1-cr ex-gratia for family of cop killed by snatcher

Kejriwal announces Rs 1-cr ex-gratia for family of cop killed by snatcher

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
January 11, 2023 22:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore for the family of Delhi Police assistant sub inspector Shambhu Dayal, who died after being stabbed by a snatcher in Mayapuri area in New Delhi.

IMAGE: Delhi police commissioner Sanjay Arora lays a wreath at the mortal remains of ASI Shambhu Dayal at the office of the joint commissioner of police, in New Delhi, January 8, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

The entire country is proud of him, he noted.

Dayal, who was posted at the Mayapuri police station, was allegedly stabbed by the snatcher on January 4. He was seriously injured and admitted to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

 

"There was an ASI in Delhi Police named Shambhu Dayal. On January 4, he was sent on a case. A woman came to the police station and complained that someone had snatched her husband's mobile. The SHO there asked ASI Shambhu Dayal ji to go with the woman and investigate the incident," Kejriwal said.

The chief minister said the policeman took the complainant to the locality to identify the accused person.

The woman pointed out to the accused and he was caught by the ASI.

"While he was taking the accused to the police station, the accused pulled out a knife which he had kept hidden under his shirt and stabbed him. ASI Shambhu Dayal was taken to the BLK Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries," Kejriwal said.

A video of the incident showed the ASI trying to overpower the snatcher despite being stabbed.

"We rarely see such officers who can put their lives at risk for the security of the common man and the country. Delhi is proud of an officer like Shambhu Dayal ji. The entire country is proud of him. No amount can compensate for a loved one's life. Such bravehearts are an asset for the country and for their family.

"To honour his service to the nation and the police department, the Delhi government will give Rs 1 crore as 'Samman Rashi' to his family. I pray to God that Shri Shambhu Dayal's soul rest in peace and his family gather courage to handle the loss," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
No record of letter by cop killed in UP raid: Police
No record of letter by cop killed in UP raid: Police
3 policemen killed in firing by poachers in MP
3 policemen killed in firing by poachers in MP
Domestic help main suspect in top J-K cop's murder
Domestic help main suspect in top J-K cop's murder
Lakshadweep MP gets 10-yr jail for attempt to murder
Lakshadweep MP gets 10-yr jail for attempt to murder
Naomi Osaka gives life update
Naomi Osaka gives life update
Hockey World Cup kicks off with glittering opening
Hockey World Cup kicks off with glittering opening
Maoists open fire at CRPF commandos in Chhattisgarh
Maoists open fire at CRPF commandos in Chhattisgarh
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

JK: Cop killed, 4 security personnel hurt in attack

JK: Cop killed, 4 security personnel hurt in attack

J-K cop shot dead by terrorists inside his home

J-K cop shot dead by terrorists inside his home

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances