Bihar Man Arrested For Links To Pakistan Arms Smuggler

A Muzaffarpur resident has been arrested by the Bihar ATS for alleged connections to a Pakistan-based arms smuggling ring, raising concerns about national security.

Key Points Bihar ATS arrests Muzaffarpur resident Md Mustaffa for alleged links to Pakistan-based arms smuggler Shahzad Bhatti.

Digital evidence seized from Mustaffa reveals a conspiracy to adversely affect India's security system.

Mustaffa allegedly shared videos and photographs of sensitive Indian locations with Pakistani handlers.

Investigation underway to trace Mustaffa's associates, network extent, and foreign funding sources.

The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Bihar Police has arrested a Muzaffarpur resident for his alleged links with Pakistan-based notorious arms smuggler Shahzad Bhatti's gang and his associates, officials said on Friday.

The arrested person has been identified as Md Mustaffa, a resident of Rattanpur village of Muzaffarpur. Several digital evidence were seized from his possession by the security personnel.

Pakistan Arms Smuggling Connection

According to a statement issued by the ATS, "Based on a specific input, Md Mustaffa was arrested for his links with Pakistan-based notorious arms smuggler Shahzad Bhatti's gang and his associates."

"Preliminary investigations have revealed that the accused was working for anti-India forces. The accused was operating for them from Muzaffarpur through social media platforms and encrypted messaging apps," it said.

Anti-National Conspiracy Uncovered

Digital evidence seized from the accused revealed a conspiracy to adversely affect the country's security system, it added.

"Upon scrutiny and forensic analysis of the accused's mobile phone by the ATS technical team, several objectionable and anti-national contents were found in his device. Data backups and encrypted messaging applications were also recovered. Investigation revealed that the accused was in regular touch with Pakistan-based Shahzad Bhatti and his associate Rana Hunnaine," the statement said.

Sensitive Information Shared

Videos, photographs, and other digital materials related to several sensitive and strategically important locations in India were recovered from the accused's mobile phone.

The accused had prepared videos and photographs of restricted and sensitive areas and shared their exact geographical locations with Pakistani handlers, it added.

Ongoing Investigation

The ATS is carrying out a detailed investigation into the case.

"As part of the investigation, the accused's travel history, digital devices, social media activities, call detail records, funding chain, and international contacts are being analysed using modern and technical methods.

"Simultaneously, investigations are also being conducted to trace his associates, the extent of the network, and foreign funding," the statement added.