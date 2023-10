The biggest Hindu temple outside India -- the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Shri Swaminarayan Akshardham temple in Robbinsville, New Jersey, USA -- was inaugurated on Monday, October 9, 2023.

A 9 day ceremony began on September 30 and ended on October 9.

The temple -- which is built over 185 acres -- will be opened to the public from October 18.

IMAGE: Fireworks light up the sky during the inauguration. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A view of the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Akshardham temple.

IMAGE: A band performs at the inauguration.

IMAGE: Artists perform at the event.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com