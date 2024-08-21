News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Biden Sheds A Tear Before DNC Speech

Biden Sheds A Tear Before DNC Speech

By REDIFF NEWS
August 21, 2024 09:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The four-day Democratic National Convention began at the United Center in Chicago on Monday, August 19, 2024.

On Day One, United States President Joe Biden received an emotional standing ovation when he appeared on stage.

US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris made a surprise appearance on the opening day at the convention.

On Thursday, August 22, Harris will deliver her speech accepting the nomination as the Democratic presidential candidate for the November elections.

Harris is the first-ever woman of colour and also the first-ever Indian-American to be nominated as a presidential candidate by one of the two major American political parties.

 

IMAGE: Joe Biden wipes away tears after being introduced by daughter Ashley during Day one of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, August 19, 2024, here and below. Photograph: Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters

 

Photograph: Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Then Joe tore into Donald J Trump and the Republican party, here and below. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

 

Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Biden and daughter Ashley on stage. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Biden, First Lady Dr Jill Biden greet Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Kamala speaks to Ashley. Photograph: Craig Hudson/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Biden greets son Hunter Biden. Photograph: Craig Hudson/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Biden and his youngest grandson Beau Biden. Photograph: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Biden and Harris, the winning ticket in 2020. Photograph: Alyssa Pointer/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Attendees at the DNC watch Biden speak. Photograph: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Harris, Emhoff and Democratic vice presidential candidate and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz at the DNC. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

 

IMAGE: 2016 Democratic party presidential candidate Hillary Clinton also tore into Trump during her speech. Photograph: Craig Hudson/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
Thank You Joe!
Thank You Joe!
Kamala Harris Is A Desi At Heart
Kamala Harris Is A Desi At Heart
Kamala Harris: Her Life In Photos
Kamala Harris: Her Life In Photos
SL's Rathnayake to make Test debut in Manchester
SL's Rathnayake to make Test debut in Manchester
C'garh: 'Panchayat moment' on I-Day, probe ordered
C'garh: 'Panchayat moment' on I-Day, probe ordered
Dia Wants To Hijack!
Dia Wants To Hijack!
IPO Boom Fuel I-Bankers' Fortunes
IPO Boom Fuel I-Bankers' Fortunes

More like this

'Gave you my best': Biden passes baton to Kamala

'Gave you my best': Biden passes baton to Kamala

Thanks Joe: Kamala makes surprise appearance at DNC

Thanks Joe: Kamala makes surprise appearance at DNC

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances