Biden Sheds A Tear Before DNC Speech

The four-day Democratic National Convention began at the United Center in Chicago on Monday, August 19, 2024.

On Day One, United States President Joe Biden received an emotional standing ovation when he appeared on stage.

US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris made a surprise appearance on the opening day at the convention.

On Thursday, August 22, Harris will deliver her speech accepting the nomination as the Democratic presidential candidate for the November elections.

Harris is the first-ever woman of colour and also the first-ever Indian-American to be nominated as a presidential candidate by one of the two major American political parties.

IMAGE: Joe Biden wipes away tears after being introduced by daughter Ashley during Day one of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, August 19, 2024, here and below. Photograph: Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters

Photograph: Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters

IMAGE: Then Joe tore into Donald J Trump and the Republican party, here and below. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

IMAGE: Biden and daughter Ashley on stage. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

IMAGE: Biden, First Lady Dr Jill Biden greet Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

IMAGE: Kamala speaks to Ashley. Photograph: Craig Hudson/Reuters

IMAGE: Biden greets son Hunter Biden. Photograph: Craig Hudson/Reuters

IMAGE: Biden and his youngest grandson Beau Biden. Photograph: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

IMAGE: Biden and Harris, the winning ticket in 2020. Photograph: Alyssa Pointer/Reuters

IMAGE: Attendees at the DNC watch Biden speak. Photograph: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

IMAGE: Harris, Emhoff and Democratic vice presidential candidate and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz at the DNC. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

IMAGE: 2016 Democratic party presidential candidate Hillary Clinton also tore into Trump during her speech. Photograph: Craig Hudson/Reuters

