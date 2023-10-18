News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Biden lands in Tel Aviv, to 'ask tough questions' from Netanyahu

Biden lands in Tel Aviv, to 'ask tough questions' from Netanyahu

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Last updated on: October 18, 2023 14:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

United States President Joe Biden arrived in Tel Aviv on Wednesday to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and show support to its Middle Eastern ally as Israel entered into the 12th day of war against the Hamas terror group.

IMAGE: US President Joe Biden is welcomed by Israeli Prime Minster Benjamin Netanyahu, as he visits Israel amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Tel Aviv, on October 18, 2023. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

The US President was received by Netanyahu at the Airport.

The US President's visit comes amid an attack on a Hospital in Gaza which claimed the lives of hundreds present in and near the premises.

 

To ensure the safety of the US President, several roads have been closed and several security personnel have been deployed in Tel Aviv.

Earlier on Wednesday, US National Security Council (NSC) coordinator for strategic communications, John Kirby, said that President Joe Biden, during his visit to Israel, will call on Prime Minister Netanyahu to ensure there is no further escalation in the ongoing war with terror group Hamas.

"When he talks to PM Netanyahu, he'll be asking some tough questions, as a true friend of Israel. He's also going to make it clear that we continue to want to see this conflict not expand, not deepen...He will address the humanitarian situation in Gaza, making it clear, that we want to see humanitarian assistance flow in," Kirby said.

Sharing further details of the President's visit to Israel, he said that Biden and PM Netanyahu will have a 'very small, restricted', bilateral meeting, adding that the former will also engage with some families that lost their loved ones in the Hamas terror attacks.

"Tomorrow, President Biden's trip will be confined to Tel Aviv. The first thing he'll do is meet with Israeli PM Netanyahu in a very small, restricted, bilateral meeting. After that, he will have a chance to meet with some of the Israeli first responders and some of the families who have lost their loved ones. He also will have a chance to have a chance to speak directly with President Herzog, too," Kirby added.

Kirby, who was on board Air Force One en route to Israel, also brought up the explosion at the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza, that has claimed several lives, saying that Israel had already denied any involvement in the explosion.

However, he said that President Biden has ordered the National Security team to get more details on the nature of the explosion and find out who was responsible.

"They (Israel) have categorically denied that they were involved in that, so I'll let them speak to their statement on that. I wouldn't characterize this as an investigation. He (President Biden) has directed the National Security team to gather as much information and context as possible. We all want to know how this could have happened," Kirby added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
Print this article
'My boyfriend shouted, terrorists... terrorists...'
'My boyfriend shouted, terrorists... terrorists...'
'Hamas would have not existed if...'
'Hamas would have not existed if...'
'Poor Palestinians are too tired to fight'
'Poor Palestinians are too tired to fight'
WATCH Rohit Bowl!
WATCH Rohit Bowl!
Israel-Gaza: Deaths Among The Ruins
Israel-Gaza: Deaths Among The Ruins
The Day Allu Arjun Won A National Award
The Day Allu Arjun Won A National Award
Israel-Hamas Conflict: India's IT Companies On Edge
Israel-Hamas Conflict: India's IT Companies On Edge
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Israel claims Hamas rocket downed Gaza hospital

Israel claims Hamas rocket downed Gaza hospital

Israel-Gaza: Deaths Among The Ruins

Israel-Gaza: Deaths Among The Ruins

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances