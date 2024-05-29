News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » S&P upgrades India's rating outlook to positive

S&P upgrades India's rating outlook to positive

Source: PTI
May 29, 2024 14:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

S&P Global Ratings on Wednesday upgraded India's sovereign rating outlook to positive from stable while retaining the rating at 'BBB-' on robust growth and improved quality of government expenditure.

GDP

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

S&P said it could upgrade India's sovereign rating in the next 2 years if the country adopts a cautious fiscal and monetary policy that diminishes the government's elevated debt and interest burden while bolstering economic resilience.

 

"The positive outlook reflects our view that continued policy stability, deepening economic reforms, and high infrastructure investment will sustain long-term growth prospects," S&P said.

S&P revised outlook on India to positive from stable.

At the same time, it affirmed BBB- long-term and 'A-3' short-term unsolicited foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings, it said.

BBB- is the lowest investment grade rating. The agency had last upgraded the rating outlook to stable from negative in 2010.

The US-based agency said it may raise the ratings if India's fiscal deficit  narrows meaningfully such that the general government debt falls below 7 per cent of GDP on a structural basis.

"The protracted rise in public investment in infrastructure will lift economic growth dynamism that, combined with fiscal adjustments, could alleviate India's weak public finances.

"We may also raise the ratings if we observe a sustained and substantial improvement in the central bank's monetary policy effectiveness and credibility, such that inflation is managed at a durably lower rate over time," S&P said.

All three major global rating agencies -- S&P, Fitch and Moody's  -- have accorded the lowest investment grade rating to India.

However, Fitch and Moody's still have stable outlook on their ratings.

The ratings are looked at by investors as a barometer of the country's creditworthiness and has impact on borrowing costs.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Market Assumes Modi's Easy Re-Election'
'Market Assumes Modi's Easy Re-Election'
'Nobody's Asking Where Money Will Come'
'Nobody's Asking Where Money Will Come'
Foreign Investors Wary Of Indian Markets?
Foreign Investors Wary Of Indian Markets?
'Kohli and Jaiswal should open in T20 World Cup'
'Kohli and Jaiswal should open in T20 World Cup'
'Nothing new, it's just a shame': A B de Villiers
'Nothing new, it's just a shame': A B de Villiers
2 dead after being hit by Brij Bhushan's son's convoy
2 dead after being hit by Brij Bhushan's son's convoy
'Rahul not even worth a matchstick before Modi'
'Rahul not even worth a matchstick before Modi'

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Exercise Caution When Investing In...

Exercise Caution When Investing In...

Why Foreign Financial Firms Quit India

Why Foreign Financial Firms Quit India

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances