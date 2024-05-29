News
Rediff.com  » News » 2 killed after being hit by car in Brij Bhushan's son's convoy

2 killed after being hit by car in Brij Bhushan's son's convoy

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 29, 2024 14:49 IST
Two youths were killed and a woman injured after being hit by a vehicle that was allegedly in the cavalcade of Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Kaiserganj Karan Bhushan Singh in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda on Wednesday, police said.

IMAGE: A vehicle in BJP candidate from Kaiserganj Karan Bhushan Singh's cavalcade that hit two youths and a woman in Gonda. Photograph: Screen grab

Karan Singh is the son of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is the Kaiserganj MP and the former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief.

The accused driver has been taken into custody and the injured were admitted to hospital, police said, adding that police personnel have been deployed in the area to ensure law and order.

Kernalganj SHO Nirbhay Narayan Singh said Rehan Khan (17) and Shehzad Khan (20) who were riding on a motorcycle were hit by the vehicle near a school. Both died on the spot.

The SUV that hit the duo lost control and also hit Sita Devi (60) who was walking on the roadside, the SHO said, adding that the woman has been admitted to a hospital.

 

Additional Superintendent of Police Radhey Shyam Rai said accused driver Lavkush Srivastav (30) has been taken into custody.

According to police, the locals have alleged that the SUV involved in the accident was part of the cavalcade of Karan Singh, the BJP candidate from the Kaiserganj Lok Sabha seat.

"They have also alleged that the occupants of the SUV abandoned the damaged car and fled in another vehicle," the SHO said.

Enraged over the incident, the locals along with the family members of the victims blocked the road and demanded the arrest of those involved in the accident.

Senior police officials pacified the protestors and assured them of swift action in the matter.

The BJP named Karan Singh as its Lok Sabha candidate from the Kaiserganj seat, replacing his father Brij Bhushan, who is facing criminal charges of sexually harassing women wrestlers.

"The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. We are in the process of lodging an FIR against the driver of the SUV," the SHO said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
