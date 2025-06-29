HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Bhopal's 90-degree bridge: 8 engineers face action, firm blacklisted

Bhopal's 90-degree bridge: 8 engineers face action, firm blacklisted

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 29, 2025 09:19 IST

x

The Madhya Pradesh government on Saturday suspended seven engineers including two chief engineers of the Public Works Department for the `faulty design' of the new Rail Over Bridge in Aishbagh area of the city with an unusual 90-degree turn.

IMAGE: An aerial view of a newly-built bridge featuring a 90-degree turn in Aishbagh area, in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. Photograph: ANI Photo

"I took cognizance of the serious negligence in the construction of Aishbagh ROB and ordered an inquiry. On the basis of the inquiry report, action has been taken against eight PWD engineers," Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on X late in the evening.

 

Seven engineers including two chief engineers were suspended with immediate effect while a departmental inquiry will be conducted against a retired superintendent engineer, he added.

The construction agency and design consultant have been blacklisted, and a committee has been formed to make necessary improvements in the ROB, the chief minister said.

"The ROB will be inaugurated only after improvements are made," he added.

The newly built over-bridge became a subject of criticism and ridicule with local residents and netizens questioning its design and wondering how vehicles would negotiate the sharp 90-degree turn.

The engineers against whom action was taken for the alleged faulty design were chief engineers Sanjay Khande and G P Verma, in-charge executive engineer Javed Shakeel, in-charge sub-divisional officer Ravi Shukla, sub-enginner Umashankar Mishra, assistant engineer Shanul Saxena, in-charge executive engineer Shabana Rajjaq, and retired superintendent engineer M P Singh, said PWD additional chief secretary Neeraj Mandloi.

The government also blacklisted architect firm M/s Puneet Chaddha and design consultant M/s Dynamic Consultant, he said.

Built at a cost of Rs 18 crore, the ROB was built to improve the connectivity between Mahamai Ka Bagh, Pushpa Nagar and the station area with New Bhopal, benefiting some three lakh people.

Last week, the PWD formed a committee to find a solution in order to ensure safe movement of vehicles on the bridge.

Officials associated with the construction had argued that they had no other option but to build the bridge this way given the paucity of land and presence of a metro rail station nearby.

If a little extra land is made available, the 90-degree sharp turn can be converted into a curve, officials had said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Bhopal's '90-degree bridge': CM promises action
Bhopal's '90-degree bridge': CM promises action
MP govt forms panel to fix Bhopal's 90-degree bridge
MP govt forms panel to fix Bhopal's 90-degree bridge
Salute The Railways For This Marvel!
Salute The Railways For This Marvel!
Bihar sees 3 more bridge collapses, 9th in 15 days
Bihar sees 3 more bridge collapses, 9th in 15 days
Bihar suspends 15 engineers over bridge collapses
Bihar suspends 15 engineers over bridge collapses

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The 10 Best Universities In The World

webstory image 2

RD Burman's Top 13 Songs

webstory image 3

Paneer Bhurji Roll: 10-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Shefali Jariwala's mortal remains brought to her residence in Mumbai1:38

Shefali Jariwala's mortal remains brought to her...

Watch: PM Modi's hilarious moment at Jain community event over 'Op Sindoor'4:08

Watch: PM Modi's hilarious moment at Jain community event...

Shefali Jariwala dies at 42: Husband, police seen at Mumbai residence3:17

Shefali Jariwala dies at 42: Husband, police seen at...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD