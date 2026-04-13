How Dr. Ambedkar Became 'Babasaheb': The Story Behind the Name

Discover the story behind the revered title 'Babasaheb' and how it came to represent Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar's monumental impact on social equality and the fight against untouchability in India.

IMAGE: Illustration: Dado Ruvic/Reuters

Key Points Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar's title 'Babasaheb' originated from his close associate C B Khairmoday in 1927.

The Mahad Satyagraha in 1927 was a pivotal moment in Ambedkar's leadership and the fight against the caste system.

Ambedkar's powerful speeches and actions, including burning the Manusmriti, inspired the masses and challenged social orthodoxy.

The name 'Babasaheb' signifies Ambedkar's transformation into an embodiment of hope, dignity, and resistance for marginalised communities.

The title 'Babasaheb' serves as a reminder of the ongoing struggle for social justice and equality in India.

In a momentous turn in the struggle for social equality, Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar came to be known by a name that would resonate across generations and movements: Babasaheb.

The title, first uttered in reverence by his close associate and future biographer C B Khairmoday, came to encapsulate Ambedkar's towering influence among India's marginalised communities.

The year 1927 was pivotal for Ambedkar. He had already emerged as a commanding voice for the rights of the 'untouchables', but his leadership during the Mahad Satyagraha marked a seismic shift. It was not just about asserting the right to draw water from a public tank -- it was about challenging the foundations of the caste system.

According to the book 'Becoming Babasaheb: The Life and Times of Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar (Volume 1)' written by Aakash Singh Rathore and published by HarperCollins India in 2023: "In recognition, his aide and archivist, and also his future biographer, CB Khairmoday, reverentially referred to Dr Ambedkar as 'Babasaheb'. This name stuck. To the wider world, he was Dr Ambedkar, but 1927 onwards, he would forever remain Babasaheb for the untouchables."

Addressing thousands at Mahad, Ambedkar declared, "This conference has been called to make a start toward establishing equality," urging attendees to see the movement as the beginning of a larger revolution.

Ambedkar's powerful articulation, tireless organisation, and the burning of the Manusmriti during the conference shook the orthodoxy and inspired the masses. His speech drew parallels to the French Revolution, framing the fight against untouchability as a battle against a deeply entrenched social order.

It was in recognition of this unmatched leadership and deep commitment that Khairmoday first addressed him by the new name.

This simple shift signified more than respect -- it signified belonging. It marked the transformation of Ambedkar from a learned barrister and scholar into the embodiment of a people's hope, dignity, and resistance.

Today, as the name Babasaheb echoes in streets, textbooks, and movements, it reminds us that a name, once born from reverence, can become a banner for justice.

On the eve of Ambedkar's 136th birth anniversary, we are reminded not just of his formidable intellect and tireless commitment but also of the unyielding resilience that shaped his journey.