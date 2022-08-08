Bharat Mata Ki Jai!

Army chief visits LoC. VP meets his successor. PM meets baddy legend. Kapil Dev breaks another record. CWG Champs come home...It's all about People, folks!

IMAGE: Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Chandrashekhar Pande with soldiers during his visit to the forward areas of Poonch and Rajouri sectors to review operational preparedness along the Line of Control. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar with United States officials in Chennai after the US naval ship USNS Charles Drew arrived at L&T's shipyard at Kattupalli, Tamil Nadu. for undertaking repairs and allied services. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: This is the first-ever repair of a US naval ship in India. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu felicitates his successor Jagdeep Dhankhar at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas. Photograph: @VPSecretariat/Twitter/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi with badminton legend Pullela Gopichand at a meeting on Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Photograph: PMO/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Cricket legend Kapil Dev holds the abdominal plank position during the Bajaj Allianz Life Plankathon event at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in New Delhi.

4,454 people held the plank for a minute together during the event, setting a new Guinness World record for 'Most people holding the abdominal plank position simultaneously'. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Commonwealth Games 2022 Gold Medallist Weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga poses for photographs on his arrival in Patiala. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Commonwealth Games 2022 Gold Medallist Weightlifter and 2020 Tokyo Olympic Silver Medallist Mirabai Chanu on her arrival in Patiala. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen in action at the 44th Chess Olympiad at Mamallapuram near Chennai. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: International Master Tania Sachdev during round 9 of the 44th Chess Olympiad. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Grandmaster Harika Dronavalli during round 9 of the 44th Chess Olympiad. Photograph: PTI Photo

