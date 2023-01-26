News
Bharat Biotech's nasal Covid vaccine iNCOVACC launched

Bharat Biotech's nasal Covid vaccine iNCOVACC launched

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 26, 2023 16:49 IST
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh launched Bharat Biotech's nasal Covid vaccine, iNCOVACC, on the occasion of Republic Day on Thursday.

IMAGE: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh launch Bharat Biotech's nasal Covid vaccine, iNCOVACC in New Delhi. Photograph: @mansukhmandviya/Twitter

The world's first made-in-India intranasal vaccine was launched at Mandaviya's residence in New Delhi.

The nasal vaccine -- BBV154 -- had received the Drugs Controller General of India's (DCGI) approval in November for restricted emergency use among adults as a heterologous booster dose.

 

According to a statement issued by Bharat Biotech earlier, 'iNCOVACC' is priced at Rs 800 for private markets and at Rs 325 for supplies to the government of India and state governments.

iNCOVACC is a recombinant replication deficient adenovirus vectored vaccine with a pre-fusion stabilised spike protein. This vaccine candidate was evaluated in phase I, II and III clinical trials with successful results, the Hyderabad-based vaccine maker had said.

Clinical trials were conducted to evaluate iNCOVACC as a primary dose schedule and as a heterologous booster dose for subjects who have previously received two doses of either Covishield or Covaxin.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
BB's nasal vax priced at Rs 800 for private markets
'So far, Covid vaccines protect from severe illness'
'Vaccinations are not a 100% guarantee'
Aus Open PIX: Rybakina ousts Azarenka to reach final
Rybakina beats Azarenka to enter first Aus Open final
Chh'garh CM announces allowance for jobless youth
50 IAF aircraft in R-Day fly-past amid poor visibility
'None of the vaccines can prevent Omicron variants'

Centre not to procure fresh Covid vaccines

