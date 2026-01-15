Indian Army Showcases Military Might at Army Day Parade in Jaipur

Chetak helicopters showered flower petals, mounted troops showcased military might, while the Nepal Army Band set the tone, as the Indian Army for the first time held its Army Day Parade outside a cantonment area on Mahal Road in Jaipur on Thursday.

IMAGE: The Chief of Defence Staff Anil Chauhan Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi attend the Army Day celebrations in Jaipur, January 15, 2026. Photograph: ANI Digital/X

The parade marking the 78th Army Day showcased the BrahMos missile, advanced armoured platforms, the formidable Bhishma Tank (T-90) and the indigenous Arjun Tank, in the presence of Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi and senior military officers.

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Deputy Chief Ministers Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa were also present in the parade.

A large number of people also witnessed the parade, with air warriors in Apache, Prachand, Dhruv and Rudra helicopters criss-crossing the sky above them.

Army Day Parade 2026

The grand display of the Army's modern military capabilities included upgraded BMP-II infantry combat vehicles, Nag missile system, K-9 Vajra artillery system, all-terrain patrol vehicles, specialised mobility vehicles, anti-mine quick reaction platforms, mobile anti-tank teams, advanced HELINA missile system and ZU-23 twin-barrel anti-aircraft gun.

The Dhanush weapons system, modern artillery gun systems and universal rocket launcher systems were also displayed, alongside a modular bridge capable of rapid deployment in combat zones, and communication and electronic warfare assets such as SATCOM vehicles and drone jammers.

The motorcycle team of the Army's Service Corps performed daring manoeuvres, while two paratroopers flew over the parade, thrilling the audience who greeted every daring move with loud cheers.

Gallantry awards presented at Army Day

The parade commenced with General Dwivedi presenting Sena Medal gallantry awards, posthumously, to Subedar Major Pawan Kumar, Hawaldar Sunil Kumar, Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar, Lance Naik Subhash Kumar and Lance Naik Pradeep Kumar.

It was followed by a salute by the parade commander, Param Vir Chakra, Ashok Chakra, Maha Vir Chakra and Kirti Chakra awardees.

Troops from the newly formed Bhairav Battalion, Maratha Light Infantry, Madras Regiment, Rajput Regiment, Dogra Regiment, Artillery Regiment and the NCC cadets also took part in the parade, along with contingents from Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim.

Operation Sindoor tableau part of Army Day parade

One of the tableaux displayed the military action during Operation Sindoor.

After the display of the military might, folk artistes performed Kalbelia, Gair, Kacchi Ghodi, and Dangal, all traditional folk dance forms of Rajasthan.

Earlier, Chief of Defence Staff Chauhan, Army Chief Dwivedi, Air Commodore Purushottam Verma and Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti paid tribute to the martyrs by laying wreaths at the Prerna Sthal at the South Western Army Command.

A short film depicting the journey of the Army was also displayed on the occasion.