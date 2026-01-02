HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
On Guard Against India's Enemies At 13,000 Feet

On Guard Against India's Enemies At 13,000 Feet

By REDIFF NEWS
January 02, 2026 14:15 IST

The Indian Army's Romeo Force has intensified search and surveillance operations in the Pir Panjal ranges of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir amid heavy snowfall in the region.

Operations are being conducted at altitudes above 13,000 feet despite heavy snowfall, extreme cold, and challenging terrain.

 

search operations in the Pir Panjal Ranges of Poonch

All photographs: ANI Video Grab

The Romeo Force, in coordination with the Special Operations Group Poonch, intensified a night search operation in the Jhullas and Mangnar areas of Poonch district.

search operations in the Pir Panjal Ranges of Poonch

 

search operations in the Pir Panjal Ranges of Poonch

 

search operations in the Pir Panjal Ranges of Poonch

 

search operations in the Pir Panjal Ranges of Poonch

 

The Indian Army has also intensified counter-terrorism operations in the Kishtwar and Doda districts.

On December 31, 2025, the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir police were conducting operations in the frozen forests and hidden mountain caves of Doda to root out potential threats before winter fully sets in.

Undeterred by freezing temperatures, treacherous terrain and heavy snowfall, army units expanded their operational reach into higher and snowbound areas to pursue and neutralise Pakistani terrorists attempting to exploit the harsh season for concealment.

 

search operations in the Pir Panjal Ranges of Poonch

 

search operations in the Pir Panjal Ranges of Poonch

 

search operations in the Pir Panjal Ranges of Poonch

Traditionally, the onset of Chillai Kalan, the harshest phase of Kashmir's winter, spanning from December 21 to January 31, ushers in a temporary lull in terrorist activities, as communication routes close and heavy snowfall isolates mountain regions.

However, this winter has marked a decisive shift in the operational approach of the Indian Army and other security forces.

Instead of reducing activities, sources have said the army has adopted a proactive winter posture, establishing temporary bases and surveillance posts deep within snow-covered areas to maintain continuous pressure on potential terrorist hideouts.

 

search operations in the Pir Panjal Ranges of Poonch

 

search operations in the Pir Panjal Ranges of Poonch

 

search operations in the Pir Panjal Ranges of Poonch

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff

REDIFF NEWS
