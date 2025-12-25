BMC polls: Deadlock persists between Sena-UBT, MNS

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray are yet to resolve the deadlock over a couple of seats for the BMC polls as both parties enjoy influence in those areas of the city, an MNS functionary said.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray visit Balasaheb Thackeray memorial at Shivaji Park, in Mumbai on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

An MNS leader said the stalemate is over seats in Bhandup, particularly ward No. 114.

Bhandup and Vikhroli in the eastern suburbs are the areas where both Uddhav Thackeray's Sena-UBT and Raj Thackeray's MNS have a strong presence.

The Thackeray cousins on Wednesday announced their decision to forge an alliance ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls, but refused to divulge details concerning the seat-sharing agreement.

The MNS leader said his party has staked claim over ward 114 for its local leader. From Uddhav Thackeray's party, a former MLA's wife and Sena-UBT MP Sanjay Dina Patil's daughter Rajool Patil are keen to contest from this ward, he said.

This ward has a significant Marathi population and both parties are anticipating an easy win.

In the last BMC polls in 2017, the then undivided Shiv Sena had won in 84 of the city's 227 wards, followed by the BJP (82). The MNS had bagged seven seats.

"We have been asking this ward for our local leader. Giving it to the relatives of a former MLA or the MP's daughter will send out a wrong signal," the MNS leader said.

The decision on this ward is expected to be taken in a day or two, he said.

However, while talking to reporters, Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut insisted that the seat-sharing talks between the two parties were over. He also defended party leaders, MLAs and MPs seeking tickets for their kin.

Raut said Rajool Patil is a member of the core committee of Yuva Sena, the students' wing of the Sena-UBT. So is Aniket Prabhu, son of Dindoshi MLA Sunil Prabhu, and another core committee member of the Yuva Sena, Raut added.

Elections to 29 civic corporations, including the high-stakes battle for BMC, in Maharashtra will be held on January 15, and votes will be counted the next day.

The process to file nominations commenced on December 23 and will end on December 30.