US Based NRI Arrested In Bengaluru For Illegal Ammunition Possession

An NRI has been arrested in Bengaluru for illegal possession of live ammunition, raising concerns about compliance with Indian Arms Act regulations.

IMAGE: Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

Key Points An NRI from the US was arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly possessing illegal live ammunition.

The NRI, identified as Arman Mutaahar, left a magazine loaded with seven live rounds at a city hotel.

The hotel manager reported the incident to the police after the NRI failed to collect the ammunition.

Police seized the Ruger magazine containing seven live rounds and arrested the accused under the Arms Act.

The accused is now in judicial custody, and his passport, mobile phone, and laptop have been seized.

An NRI from the US was arrested here for alleged illegal possession of live ammunition rounds after he left them at a city hotel, police said on Tuesday.

The accused was identified as Arman Mutaahar (34), they said.

The matter came to light after manager of Jayamahal Palace Hotel here lodged a police complaint on May 6, police said.

According to police, In the complaint, it was stated that a NRI residing in the United States had checked into a room at the hotel on the night of April 27 and vacated the next morning. Shortly thereafter, he contacted the hotel and informed the staff that he had accidentally left behind a magazine loaded with seven live rounds of ammunition in the room where he had stayed.

The hotel staff immediately inspected the room and found a Ruger company magazine containing seven live bullets.

Details of the Ammunition Recovery

The hotel manager further stated that despite repeatedly contacting him over the phone and informing him about the magazine, he failed to collect it, a senior police officer said.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered at J C Nagar Police Station under the Arms Act, he said.

During the course of investigation, the police summoned the NRI to the police station on May 6 and questioned him regarding the magazine and eventually he admitted to illegally possessing the ammunition," the officer said.

Legal Proceedings and Seizure of Items

The police seized the Ruger magazine containing seven live rounds along with the accused, he said.

He was produced before the Court on May 7, which granted 10 days of police custody for further investigation, police said.

Further inquiry revealed that the accused had violated the Arms Act of India. Consequently, his passport, mobile phone, laptop, and other related documents were seized, they said.

Current Status of the Accused

On May 14, the accused was again produced before the Court, which remanded him to judicial custody.