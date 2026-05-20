Bengaluru: Juveniles Apprehended For Assault And Robbery

Bengaluru police have apprehended three juveniles for allegedly assaulting and robbing a person of cash and a vehicle, highlighting concerns about youth involvement in crime.

Key Points Three juveniles apprehended in Bengaluru for assault and robbery.

The victim was robbed of cash and a two-wheeler on May 15.

Accused left the stolen vehicle near Jayanna Circle after the robbery.

Police seized a stolen two-wheeler, mobile phone, and cash from the juveniles.

Investigation is ongoing to find the fourth person involved in the crime.

Three juveniles were apprehended on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting a person and robbing him of cash and vehicle after intercepting him in the city here recently, police said.

Details of the Bengaluru Robbery Incident

The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of Rajarajeshwarinagar Police Station here on May 15, they said.

According to police, the victim was proceeding to the market when four unidentified persons arrived on a two-wheeler, intercepted him, assaulted him, and robbed him of Rs 200 cash and his two-wheeler.

Later, the accused sent a message on Instagram stating that the stolen vehicle had been left near Jayanna Circle in RR Nagar.

Based on the complaint, a robbery case was registered at Rajarajeshwarinagar Police Station.

Investigation and Arrest of the Accused

Following investigation, on May 20, the three juveniles involved in the crime were apprehended from the city along with a two-wheeler, a senior police officer said.

During interrogation, they confessed to having committed the offence along with another person.

The two-wheeler used in the commission of the offence, one mobile phone, and Rs 100 cash have been seized from them, he added.

Further investigation revealed that the seized two-wheeler was stolen from Kaggalipura Police Station limits.

Next Steps and Further Investigation

"The three juveniles in conflict with law will be counselled appropriately and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board. Efforts are underway to trace the fourth associate, and further investigation is in progress," the officer added.