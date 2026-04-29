Bengaluru deluge turns roads into rivers, brings city to a standstill

Bengaluru was hit by a heavy rain and hailstorm, bringing respite from the heat but also causing widespread disruption, including waterlogging, traffic chaos, and tragic fatalities.

IMAGE: Commuters make their way through a waterlogged road amid heavy rainfall, in Bengaluru, April 29, 2026. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Bengaluru experienced heavy rains and a hailstorm, providing relief from the summer heat.

The heavy downpour caused significant waterlogging and traffic disruptions across Bengaluru.

Uprooted trees and flooded government offices added to the chaos in Bengaluru.

Emergency services were deployed to clear stalled vehicles and manage the aftermath of the storm in Bengaluru.

Heavy rains coupled with a hailstorm lashed the city on Wednesday, bringing much relief to people battered by the scorching summer. It also crippled normal life.

The thunderous downpour with stormy wind cooled the city, where the temperature had soared to 37 degrees. It also left a trail of destruction with the collapse of a compound wall at Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital, which killed seven people, including a child.

With the rains, the city, from being parched, witnessed waterlogging in just two hours.

There was waist-deep water in many areas in the city, such as Richmond Town and Shanthinagar resembling a river. The city also witnessed widespread traffic chaos for long hours in multiple locations.

Unexpected rain caused waterlogging in the corridors and inside government offices of Vidhana Soudha, the seat of power. The office of the Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka was also flooded.

Since the downpour occurred in the evening, many office goers struggled to return home. There were also reports of some disruptions in Metro services.

Vehicular movement across key arterial roads and junctions was affected, with vehicles moving at a snail's pace. Several low lying areas were inundated.

Uprooting of trees was reported in many parts of the city, including Malleswaram, Shanthinagar and Seshadripuram.

According to the Greater Bengaluru Authority command and control centre, in 50 places trees have fallen in the city.

Fire and Emergency Services personnel, along with traffic police and GBA staff, were deployed at multiple locations to clear stalled vehicles and uprooted trees, and to regulate traffic movement. Pumps were used to clear inundated roads, officials said.