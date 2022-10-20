News
Rediff.com  » News » Overnight downpour leaves parts of Bengaluru waterlogged

Overnight downpour leaves parts of Bengaluru waterlogged

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 20, 2022 10:26 IST
Heavy rains in Bengaluru on Wednesday night resulted in waterlogging, incidents of tree fall, damage to certain infrastructure and power outage in several parts.

IMAGE: Damaged cars after the retaining wall of Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) collapsed due to heavy rainfall, in Bengaluru, on Thursday, October 20, 2022. Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo

The central, southern and eastern parts of the city faced the brunt of the thunderstorm Wednesday night.

Metro's retaining wall collapsed near Seshadripuram, leading to several cars and bikes being damaged.

 

There were reports of waterlogging in several low-lying areas and underpasses in various parts of the city, leading to traffic jams and affecting normal life.

Areas or roads where waterlogging was reported are parts of the Outer Ring Road, Koramangala, Indiranagar, Double Road, parts of Seshadripuram and a couple of localities near K R Puram, among others.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast a few spells of rain or thundershowers, heavy at times is very likely during the next 24 hours.

The city has been receiving rain for the last few days.

The deluge last month had caused havoc leading to large-scale destruction to properties in the city and several offices had asked its employees to work from home.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
