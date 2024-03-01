News
Rediff.com  » News » Bengaluru cafe explosion is a bomb blast, says Karnataka DGP

Bengaluru cafe explosion is a bomb blast, says Karnataka DGP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
March 01, 2024 19:40 IST
Describing the explosion at the city's popular eatery Rameshwaram Cafe on Friday as a "bomb blast", Karnataka police chief Alok Mohan on Friday said investigations are on and the police will find those who are behind it.

IMAGE: People seen running for cover after explosion at Rameshwaram Cafe that was caught on CCTV camera, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, March 1, 2024. Photograph: ANI on X

"At 1 pm, a bomb blast occurred at the hotel (cafe), nine people were injured, and no one is serious. We are investigating. FSL (forensic) teams have come and are checking. City police commissioner and other officers are at the spot. We will certainly identify who did it," Mohan, who visited the spot said.

 

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, he said no one has suffered serious injuries and the injured -- both staff and customers -- are being treated in hospital.

Asked whether an improvised explosive device was used for the blast, he said, "We are checking. Let's not say anything now itself. The FSL team has come and they are checking. Once they collect (samples from the spot), we will examine."

The DGP said he has spoken to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister G Parameshwara and has shared the information about the incident to them.

Asked about reports that some batteries found at the spot, he said once the FSL team does the full examination, there will be clarity.

Mohan also said that information about the incident has gone to the National Investigation Agency and Intelligence Bureau.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
