News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Little-known Islamic outfit takes responsibility for Mangaluru blast

Little-known Islamic outfit takes responsibility for Mangaluru blast

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 24, 2022 14:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A little-known outfit Islamic Resistance Council (IRC) has reportedly claimed responsibility for the Mangaluru blast on November 19, saying one of its 'Mujahid brother Mohammed Shariq' attempted to attack a 'Hindutva Temple in Kadri.'

IMAGE: Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra visits the spot whera an autorickshaw blast occured, in Mangaluru. Photograph: ANI Photo

While top police officers remained tight-lipped, police sources said they are verifying the origin of this information.

"We the Islamic Resistance Council (IRC) would like to convey the message: One of our Mujahid brother Mohammed Shariq attempted to attack the Hindutva Temple in Kadri (in Dakshina Kannada district), a bastion of the Saffron terrorists in Mangaluru," the message which has gone viral in social message said.

 

It further said, "Although this operation didn't meet its objectives, we still consider it a success from a tradecraft and tactics point of view as the brother in spite of being wanted and being pursued by the state and central intelligence agencies, was not only able to successfully evade them but even prepared and mounted an attack."

On November 19, Mohammed Shariq, who was at large, was travelling in an autorickshaw with a cooker which exploded in Mangaluru injuring him and the driver. Police called the blast an act of terror.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Mangaluru blast accused 'inspired' by global terror
Mangaluru blast accused 'inspired' by global terror
Mangaluru blast accused projected himself as a Hindu
Mangaluru blast accused projected himself as a Hindu
Auto blast suspect had terror links, visited TN: CM
Auto blast suspect had terror links, visited TN: CM
Eye on '23 WC: India start 50 over auditions
Eye on '23 WC: India start 50 over auditions
SC junks Tata Power's plea on project award to Adani
SC junks Tata Power's plea on project award to Adani
SC questions 'tearing hurry' in appointing Goel as EC
SC questions 'tearing hurry' in appointing Goel as EC
India begin World Cup preparation in New Zealand
India begin World Cup preparation in New Zealand
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

2 held from Bengaluru, Nilgiris for Mangaluru blast

2 held from Bengaluru, Nilgiris for Mangaluru blast

Explosion in Mangaluru auto an 'act of terror': DGP

Explosion in Mangaluru auto an 'act of terror': DGP

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances