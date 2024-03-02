News
Rediff.com  » News » Bengaluru blast suspect caught on CCTV cameras of cafe, nearby shops

Bengaluru blast suspect caught on CCTV cameras of cafe, nearby shops

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
March 02, 2024 10:04 IST
The Karnataka police have intensified the investigation into the low-intensity bomb blast at a popular eatery in Bengaluru, in which 10 people were injured, officials said on Saturday.

IMAGE: People seen running for cover after explosion at Rameshwaram Cafe that was caught on CCTV camera, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, March 1, 2024. Photograph: ANI on X

According to official sources, images of the suspect's movement have been captured by the CCTV cameras at the Rameshwaram cafe in Brookefield area and those nearby.

 

"We are positive about the leads we are getting in nabbing the culprit," an official said.

There are reports of a person being detained for questioning late on Friday night. However, there is no official confirmation of this.

The investigating teams are also looking at similarities between Friday's explosion and the November 2022 Mangaluru cooker blast, sources said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah convened a meeting of senior Home Department officials today in the wake of the blast.

The Central Crime Branch has taken up the investigation, and seven to eight teams have been formed, the sources said, adding, that the suspect, carrying a bag, was wearing a cap and mask to hide his identity.

Ten people -- customers and staff members -- were injured in the low-intensity blast at the quick-service restaurant in east Bengaluru.

The injured are out of danger, according to officials.

According to police, the blast was caused by an Improvised Explosive Device fitted with a timer in a bag left near the handwash area of the restaurant by a "customer". It exploded about an hour later.

The Bengaluru police have registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosive Substances Act.

"The bomb squad, canine squad, anti-sabotage teams and forensic analysts have visited the spot, for investigation and collection of samples," a police official said.

Also, sleuths from National Investigation Agency and National Security Guard reached the spot to help the local police in the investigation and shared some inputs with them.

In a statement late on Friday night, Divya Raghavendra Rao, Co-Founder & Managing Director of The Rameshwaram Caf," said, "We are deeply saddened by the unfortunate incident at our Brookefield branch. We are cooperating with the authorities and officials in their investigations. Our thoughts are with the injured and their families, and we are offering them all the support, assistance and care they need and pray for their speedy recovery."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
10 injured in low-intensity IED blast in Bengaluru
'Jailed LeT terrorist Pasha planned Mangaluru blast'
M'luru blast: Unknown Islamic grp takes responsibility
India may see warmer start to summer this year: IMD
Gambhir quits politics to focus on cricket commitments
PIX: Milan edge eight-man Lazio; PSG draw at Monaco
Gadkari slaps legal notice on Kharge, Jairam Ramesh
