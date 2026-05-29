Bengaluru Auto Driver Dies In Wall Collapse During Heavy Rain

A 48-year-old auto-rickshaw driver in Bengaluru tragically died when a compound wall collapsed on his vehicle during heavy rains, highlighting the dangers of extreme weather.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points An auto-rickshaw driver in Bengaluru was killed when a compound wall collapsed on his vehicle.

The incident occurred in the Vijayanagar area during heavy rainfall.

The driver had parked near the wall to take shelter from the sudden downpour.

Police suspect the continuous heavy rain weakened the compound wall, leading to its collapse.

A 48-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was killed after a compound wall of a private club allegedly collapsed on his vehicle amid heavy rains in the city, police said on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Gangaborayya, they said.

Wall Collapse Incident Details

According to police, the incident occurred in the Vijayanagar area on Friday evening when Gangaborayya had parked his auto-rickshaw near the compound wall of the Vijayanagar Club to take shelter from the sudden downpour.

While he was waiting inside the vehicle for the rain to subside, the compound wall, which police suspect had been weakened by continuous heavy rain, suddenly collapsed onto the auto-rickshaw.

Fatal Injuries and Investigation

The vehicle was completely crushed under the debris, and the driver suffered severe injuries. He died on the spot, a senior police officer said.

He was reportedly ferrying passengers in the Vijayanagar area earlier that evening before he stopped to take shelter due to the rain.

Further investigation is underway.