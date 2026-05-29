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Home  » News » Bengaluru Auto Driver Dies In Wall Collapse During Heavy Rain

Bengaluru Auto Driver Dies In Wall Collapse During Heavy Rain

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 29, 2026 23:40 IST

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A 48-year-old auto-rickshaw driver in Bengaluru tragically died when a compound wall collapsed on his vehicle during heavy rains, highlighting the dangers of extreme weather.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • An auto-rickshaw driver in Bengaluru was killed when a compound wall collapsed on his vehicle.
  • The incident occurred in the Vijayanagar area during heavy rainfall.
  • The driver had parked near the wall to take shelter from the sudden downpour.
  • Police suspect the continuous heavy rain weakened the compound wall, leading to its collapse.

A 48-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was killed after a compound wall of a private club allegedly collapsed on his vehicle amid heavy rains in the city, police said on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Gangaborayya, they said.

 

Wall Collapse Incident Details

According to police, the incident occurred in the Vijayanagar area on Friday evening when Gangaborayya had parked his auto-rickshaw near the compound wall of the Vijayanagar Club to take shelter from the sudden downpour.

While he was waiting inside the vehicle for the rain to subside, the compound wall, which police suspect had been weakened by continuous heavy rain, suddenly collapsed onto the auto-rickshaw.

Fatal Injuries and Investigation

The vehicle was completely crushed under the debris, and the driver suffered severe injuries. He died on the spot, a senior police officer said.

He was reportedly ferrying passengers in the Vijayanagar area earlier that evening before he stopped to take shelter due to the rain.

Further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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