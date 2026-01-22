Bengaluru airport staffer sexually harasses Korean woman in men's toilet

KIAL Airport police station officials said that the accused is alleged to have touched the woman's private parts and forcibly hugged her under the pretext of inspection.

IMAGE: The woman complained to the airport security staff, who immediately detained the accused and handed him over to the airport police. Photograph: @BLRAirport/X

A South Korean woman was allegedly harassed by an airport staffer at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport under the garb of a routine check.

The staffer, according to KIAL Airport police, was arrested for sexually harassing the woman who had come to the airport to travel to Korea

"An incident of sexual harassment of a South Korean woman under the pretext of inspection has been reported at the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. An airport staffer has been arrested for sexually harassing a foreign woman who had come to the airport to travel to Korea. During the ticket inspection, the staffer said that a beeping sound was coming from the woman's bag and asked her to be checked separately. He took the woman to the men's toilet. There, he touched her inappropriately under the pretext of inspection," the police said

"The woman complained to the airport security staff, who immediately detained the accused and handed him over to the airport police. The CCTV footage confirmed the same. The Kempegowda Airport Police have registered a case against the accused, and he has been arrested. Investigation is underway. A case has been registered against the accused under Section 75 of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita)," police further said.

KIAL Airport police station officials said that the accused is alleged to have touched the woman's private parts and forcibly hugged her under the pretext of inspection.

The woman expressed her strong opposition but the accused continued his search and left her after saying 'Okay, thank you' and walked away.

Later, the foreign national complained to the airport security staff, who immediately detained the accused and handed him over to the airport police.

Based on her complaint, the Kempegowda Airport Police arrested the accused and registered a case against him.