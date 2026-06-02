Bengal Villagers Recover 'Cut Money' Paid During TMC Rule

Villagers in West Bengal are reclaiming 'cut money' extorted by local toughs during the previous TMC government, highlighting alleged corruption in accessing government schemes like Awas Yojana.

Key Points Villagers in Mathabhanga, West Bengal, are getting back 'cut money' paid during the previous TMC regime.

The 'cut money' was allegedly paid to local toughs for accessing government scheme benefits like the Awas Yojana.

The BJP claims the refunds are happening because of their increased influence in the state.

The TMC leadership denies any involvement in the illegal collection of money from villagers.

Announcements are being made for villagers to collect their refunded money, indicating a widespread issue.

Several people at Mathabhanga in Cooch Behar district have got back the "cut money" they paid to local toughs for availing the benefits of government schemes during the previous TMC regime.

The district TMC leadership said the party does not have anything to do with such illegal collection of money from villagers or traders.

BJP Claims Credit for 'Cut Money' Returns

After the BJP came to power in the state, the demand for the return of "cut money" allegedly taken by local toughs owing allegiance to the TMC increased in different places of Mathabhanga, and the perpetrators returned at least some of the money.

At Subhaspalli area in Mathabhanga town, 14 recipients of housing scheme funds were given back the commission taken from them, according to locals.

"Some of them offered puja at the local temple after receiving back the money on Monday," a local BJP leader said.

At Pachagarh panchayat's Fakirerkuthi village under Mathabhanga subdivision, several people got their money back in cash on Sunday.

Villagers Forced to Pay for Government Schemes

The villagers and traders claimed they had to pay the "cut money" to local toughs after the TMC won the 2021 assembly elections, either to receive funds under the Awas Yojana or for buying or selling lands or houses or for doing business.

Local BJP leader Surendra Barman alleged that the villagers were forced to pay, or else they would be denied the benefits from government welfare schemes or prevented from buying or selling land.

"Some of the money was returned to the villagers on Sunday," he said.

Public Announcements Made for Money Returns

At Ghughumari in Cooch Behar's Mathabhanga subdivision, announcements were made through loudspeakers from a rickshaw that the commission taken from villagers who applied for housing under the Awas Yojana in one locality would be returned from the panchayat member's residence on June 4.

"People are requested to come and receive their money back," one person was heard saying in a video, the authenticity of which has not been independently verified by PTI.

Asserting that the affected people could not talk openly about it out of fear during the TMC rule, local BJP leader Joy Pal said that with the change of guard, the sufferers have gathered courage and are openly alleging they were forced to pay a percentage of the money they received under the Awas Yojana.

"The villagers who received funds under the Awas Yojana were threatened that the next tranche of money would not be released to them if they did not pay sums of around Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 each," he said.

A district TMC leader denied that the party endorsed any such collection of funds from people and that it has nothing to do with such illegal collection of money.