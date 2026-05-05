Women voters shift away from TMC despite welfare push

West Bengal's recent election reveals a potential shift in priorities among women voters, who are now placing greater emphasis on governance and accountability over financial incentives, impacting the Trinamool Congress's electoral performance.

IMAGE: BJP supporters celebrate their party's victory in the West Bengal, and Assam Assembly elections. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Women voters in West Bengal, a crucial demographic, may be shifting away from solely relying on financial incentives when making electoral choices.

The BJP's promise of higher monthly assistance under the 'Annapurna' scheme potentially swayed some women voters away from the TMC.

Factors such as public anger over crimes against women, corruption allegations, and perceived arrogance of local leaders may have contributed to the TMC's losses.

Women voters are increasingly viewing welfare schemes as entitlements rather than electoral incentives, prioritising governance and accountability.

A higher dole promise and shifting voter sentiment may have played a key role in reshaping the electoral choices of women in West Bengal, as the Trinamool Congress faced a drubbing by the Bharatiya Janata Party in the assembly election.

Women voters constitute nearly half of West Bengal's electorate, and they have long been considered a strong force behind the Mamata Banerjee-led party.

The TMC government increased the financial assistance ahead of the election in the 'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme, widely regarded as the ruling party's most politically potent welfare programme for women, to Rs 1,500 per month for the general category and Rs 1,700 for those in the reserved bloc.

Impact of Financial Assistance Schemes

In its manifesto, the BJP promised monthly assistance of Rs 3,000 under its proposed 'Annapurna' scheme, and this could have made notable inroads into the TMC's women voter segment.

The TMC has, since 2011, highlighted higher participation of women voters in elections, except during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the official said.

In the first phase of polling this year, women's turnout stood at 92.69 per cent, higher than men's 90.92 per cent across 152 constituencies, according to an Election Commission official.

However, this data is not yet available for the second phase when 142 seats went to polls.

"We are collating data from across regions. A clearer picture will emerge after detailed post-poll analysis," the official said on condition of anonymity.

However, the election results declared on Monday suggested a shift in that trend, a TMC leader said.

Shifting Voter Sentiment

Post-poll analyses of the 2021 elections had indicated that nearly two crore women benefited directly from the 'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme, which then provided between Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 per month.

"About 55-58 per cent of women voters had backed the TMC in 2021. This time, the equation appears to have changed. Financial incentives remain relevant, but may not be the sole determinant anymore," he said.

"There is evidence of a broader churn. Welfare schemes are increasingly viewed as entitlements rather than electoral incentives," he added.

Governance and Accountability

The leader also cited factors such as public anger over crimes against women, unresolved high-profile cases, allegations of corruption in recruitment, and perceived arrogance at the local leadership level as reasons for the erosion of support.

"The belief that financial aid alone can secure electoral loyalty seems to have weakened. Women voters appear to be placing greater emphasis on governance and accountability," he said.