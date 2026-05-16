TMC Claims Workers Attacked In Post-Poll Violence In West Bengal

The TMC has launched fact-finding missions to investigate alleged post-election violence against its workers in West Bengal, accusing BJP-backed groups of attacks and intimidation.

Key Points TMC alleges its workers were attacked by BJP-backed individuals after the West Bengal assembly elections.

Fact-finding teams were formed by TMC to investigate post-poll violence in South 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur, and Hooghly districts.

TMC claims workers have been intimidated, subjected to violence, and displaced from their homes.

Calcutta High Court directed the West Bengal government to maintain law and order and ensure the safety of those who fled their homes.

TMC vows to pursue justice for its workers and hold perpetrators of violence accountable.

The TMC on Saturday said its fact-finding teams have visited several areas of three districts of West Bengal, where party workers were allegedly attacked by BJP-backed goons in post-poll violence.

The party formed three such teams to visit South 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur and Hooghly districts to gather ground reports from party workers and supporters who allegedly faced atrocities after its electoral setback in the recently concluded assembly elections.

Of the 294 assembly seats in the state, the party managed to win only 80.

TMC's Response to Alleged Violence

Speaking to reporters, Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen said one of the teams, comprising herself, was heading to Moyna, Tamluk and Haldia in Purba Medinipur district to meet "victimised" party workers and their families.

"Our workers, common people and supporters are being subjected to atrocities in several places after the poll verdict. Many people have been forced to flee their homes. Houses have been vandalised, and several party offices remain shut," Sen claimed.

She said the fact-finding teams were formed on the instructions of party supremo Mamata Banerjee.

One team was visiting the violence-affected areas in South 24 Parganas district, while another was assigned to Hooghly.

"We are trying to reach out to those who have been attacked and displaced so that we can stand by them and listen to their grievances," Sen said.

High Court Intervention and Directives

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday directed the West Bengal government to "strictly maintain law and order at the ground level" in the wake of TMC's allegations of widespread post-poll violence in the state.

The court also directed the police to ensure the safety of absconders who fled their homes, apprehending post-poll retribution violence, and arrange for their safe return to their properties, irrespective of party affiliations.

Sen said, "We hope the high court order will be implemented by the government."

TMC's Social Media Campaign

The party, in a post on X, said its fact-finding teams were visiting the districts to meet violence-affected families and assess the on-ground situation.

"The pain in her voice and the grief in her tears bear chilling testimony to the inhumane torture unleashed by @BJP4Bengal-backed goons," the TMC said in a social media post and attached a video of a woman party worker narrating her ordeal to a fact-finding team.

The authenticity of the video could not be verified independently by PTI.

The fact-finding team has uncovered "disturbing and deeply alarming truths emerging from Hooghly", it said in the post.

"To every one of our workers and their families, we make this solemn promise - we will pursue every single avenue of justice and ensure that every perpetrator is held accountable. This politics of fear, violence and terror will not go unanswered," the TMC said on X.

The opposition party also said another team were visiting Moyna, Tamluk and Haldia to meet violence-hit families.

"Our workers in these areas have been subjected to relentless intimidation, violence and targeted atrocities, while the state police remained silent spectators. Amit Shah's Central Forces were conspicuously absent when people needed protection, the most," the TMC alleged.