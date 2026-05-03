Bengal set for counting day after historic turnout

West Bengal is on high alert as the state prepares for the declaration of election results, with all eyes on whether the TMC can maintain its stronghold or if the BJP will make a significant breakthrough.

IMAGE: Security personnel stand guard outside the strong room ahead of the vote counting of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2026, in Kolkata on Saturday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points West Bengal awaits the election results to determine if TMC retains power or BJP gains control.

The Election Commission has implemented strict security measures to ensure fair and transparent vote counting.

Key contenders, TMC and BJP, have expressed confidence in their victory prospects.

The election saw a high voter turnout, with repolling conducted in some areas due to electoral offences.

Counting centres have been scaled down, and security has been tightened following allegations of EVM tampering.

West Bengal heads into verdict day on Monday after over a month of frenzied campaigning, as it waits with bated breath to see whether the Trinamool Congress manages to hold on to power or the Bharatiya Janata Party makes a historic breakthrough and claims the state for the first time.

As the EVMs open at 8 am, the Communist Party of India-Marxist and the Congress will be watching with equal keenness, hoping to reclaim a foothold in the state's electoral map after five years in the wilderness, following their wipeout in the 2021 polls.

Security Measures For Vote Counting

Counting of votes will take place across 77 centres in the state, with elaborate security arrangements and a charged political atmosphere setting the stage for the declaration of results in 293 of the 294-seat House.

The Election Commission countermanded polls in the entire Falta constituency in South 24 Parganas district, citing 'severe electoral offences and subversion of democratic process during polling in a large number of polling stations'.

The fresh poll in that seat and the counting will take place on May 21 and May 24, respectively.

The two-phase polls in the state ended on April 29, with what the election watchdog said was the state's highest-ever voter turnout of 92.47 per cent since Independence.

Repolling in 15 booths in South 24 Parganas concluded on Saturday, with around 87 per cent turnout recorded, officials said.

Political Climate And Key Issues

The state's political climate bordered on the vicious, even after the conclusion of polls, leading to fervent anticipation ahead of the announcement of results, with both primary contenders TMC and BJP, claiming they were dead certain about their victory prospects.

Courtesy the tight security arrangements –- with over 2.5 lakh central paramilitary personnel on the ground, besides the presence of a thoroughly reshuffled state police force –- electoral violence remained at a minimum, and no deaths were reported for the first time in the state's election history of recent decades.

This was also the first election held in the state in twenty years, conducted after an extensive, albeit controversial, SIR exercise that revised the electoral rolls, removing over 9 million voters.

The jury is out on the impact of the exercise on the electoral fortunes of all parties across the board, prompting pollsters to burn the midnight oil to make sense of the likely choice of voters and keeping the public greatly enthused about what verdict the result day would deliver.

Campaign Strategies And Allegations

The campaigns recorded the BJP unleashing its full might, with top leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launching all-out attacks on the TMC over corruption, law and order, infiltration, women's safety and unemployment, while promising welfare measures.

The TMC's retaliation, with the CM and party MP Abhishek Banerjee leading the charge, focused on SIR harassment, Bengali persecution and 'outsider' plank, accusing the BJP of failing to deliver on its national commitments and upholding TMC's development report card.

Polling for the elections was held on April 23 and April 29, with a total electorate of over 3.21 crores.

The poll body has scaled down the number of counting centres this year to 77 from 87 announced earlier, and 108 in 2021, while putting in place a multi-layered security grid.

"Comprehensive security arrangements have been made to ensure that counting is conducted in a peaceful, transparent and orderly manner," a senior EC official said.

EVM Security And Counting Process

The run-up to counting, however, has been marked by high political drama, with TMC leaders, helmed by CM Mamata Banerjee, rushing to strongrooms in Kolkata, apprehending counting malpractice and alleging attempts to tamper with the sealed EVMs.

The EC rejected those allegations, maintaining that all electronic voting machines are kept under strict surveillance with round-the-clock security and CCTV monitoring.

"Strongrooms are secured under a three-tier security system, and candidates or their representatives are allowed to keep watch as per protocol. There is no scope for any tampering," another poll panel official said.

Closer to the counting date, security outside strongrooms has been further tightened, with the EC deploying 165 additional counting observers and 77 police observers to oversee the process and ensure adherence to norms.

In Kolkata, counting for 11 assembly constituencies will be conducted across five locations -- Ballygunge Government High School, Baba Saheb Ambedkar Education University, Shakhawat Memorial School, Netaji Indoor Stadium and St Thomas Boys' School.

Counting for the Bhabanipur seat, arguably carrying the highest symbolic weight where Mamata Banerjee is taking on senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari in a prestige fight on her home turf, will be held at the Sakhawat Memorial centre.

The EC has introduced stringent access control measures, mandating entry only through QR code-based photo identity cards issued via its ECINet system. Mobile phones have been barred inside counting halls, except for returning officers and observers.

The counting exercise will be conducted under a framework upheld by the Supreme Court, which on Saturday declined to pass further directions on a TMC plea challenging the deployment of central government personnel.

The elections saw the TMC contesting in 291 seats and its ally Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM), led by Anit Thapa, fielding candidates in three seats in the Darjeeling hills.

The BJP, Congress and the Left Front are gunning for all 294 segments, with parties like Humayun Kabir's AJUP and Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM also trying their luck in some crucial pockets.

BJP leaders like Dilip Ghosh, Agnimitra Paul, Roopa Ganguly and Nishit Pramanik are in the fray, while prominent TMC candidates include Firhad Hakim, Kunal Ghosh, Madan Mitra and Udayan Guha.