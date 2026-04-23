TMC, BJP face off in Bengal; 3-way battle begins in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu and West Bengal are now voting in crucial assembly elections, marking a significant political contest with heightened security and appeals for voter participation.

IMAGE: An elderly couple steps out early in the morning to vote in West Bengal elections. Photograph: @CEOWestBengal/X

Key Points Assembly elections begin in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal with millions of voters eligible to cast their ballots.

The BJP aims to make inroads in West Bengal, while the Trinamool Congress seeks a fourth consecutive term.

Record numbers of central paramilitary forces have been deployed in West Bengal to ensure security during the polls.

In Tamil Nadu, the DMK and AIADMK are vying for power, with actor Vijay's party also in the fray.

Prime Minister Modi urges voters, especially youth and women, to participate enthusiastically in the democratic process.

Voting for Tami Nadu and West Bengal assembly elections has commenced at 7 am.

In the first phase, over 3.60 crore electors are eligible to vote in 152 constituencies in Bengal .

The election is being seen as the BJP's best opportunity to make an early breakthrough and the ruling Trinamool Congress' most important test in its bid for a fourth consecutive term.

IMAGE: An old woman shoes her inked finger after casting vote at a polling station in Kalimpong district of West Bengal. Photograph: @CEOWestBengal/X

Heightened Security Measures For West Bengal Polls

A record 2,450 companies of central paramilitary forces, comprising nearly 2.5 lakh personnel, have been deployed across the state for the polls, with over 8,000 polling stations identified as highly sensitive.

The Election Commission has placed districts such as Malda, Murshidabad, Uttar Dinajpur, Cooch Behar, Birbhum and Purba Bardhaman under special surveillance.

More than 2,193 quick response teams, surveillance units and flying squads have also been deployed to prevent violence and ensure free and fair polling.

The first phase assumes political significance because it includes all 54 seats in north Bengal, the region that powered the BJP's rise in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and helped it emerge as the principal challenger to the TMC in the 2021 assembly polls.

The second phase of polling in West Bengal will be held on April 29.

Tamil Nadu Elections: Key Political Players

In Tamil Nadu, 5.73 crore voters will decide the fortunes of 4,023 candidates.

The DMK, which heads the Secular Progressive Alliance, is seeking to retain power, and is leading a multi-party coalition that includes Congress, Left parties and the VCK. The AIADMK, heading the National Democratic Alliance, on the other hand, is pushing for a return to power with allies BJP, AMMK and PMK, among others, in tow.

Actor Vijay-led TVK is attempting to break the decades long tradition of DMK and AIADMK alternatively ruling the state and form its government.

The TN Assembly is 234-member strong.

Election Commission's Preparations

The Election Commission has deployed 1,06,418 ballot units along with 75,064 control units and VVPAT machines.

To prevent any technical delays, a reserve of 20 per cent for EVMs and 30 per cent for VVPATs is being maintained, according to officials. To ensure peaceful polling, 300 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deployed, alongside 83,875 state police personnel.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the people of Tamil Nadu and West Bengal to "enthusiastically" take part in the voting for the assembly elections in their states.

Modi especially urged the youth and women of the two states to vote in record numbers.

Polling has started at all 234 assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu while voting began for 152 assembly seats, out of the 294, in West Bengal this morning.

"As Tamil Nadu votes in the Assembly elections, I call upon all voters to take part enthusiastically in this sacred duty of democracy. I urge the youth and the women of Tamil Nadu in particular to come out and vote in record numbers," Modi said in a post on X.

The prime minister, in another post, said, "Phase 1 of the West Bengal Assembly elections takes place today. I urge all citizens to participate in this festival of democracy with full strength. I especially appeal to my young friends and to the women of West Bengal to vote in large numbers".

Counting of votes will take place on May 4.