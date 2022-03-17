News
Bengal offered Pegasus spyware few years ago but we rejected it: Mamata

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
March 17, 2022 19:00 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that the cyber-security company which developed Pegasus had approached the state police at least four to five years back with an offer to sell the controversial Israeli spyware for just Rs 25 crore but she had turned down the offer when she came to know of it.

IMAGE: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee interacts with Indian students who were evacuated from Ukraine, in Kolkata, March 16, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

Banerjee also alleged that instead of using the spyware for the security of the country, it was used by the central government which she claimed purchased it, for "political" reasons against judges and officials.

 

However, the Telugu Desam Party refuted assertions made by her on Wednesday that the then chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu, had purchased the spyware during his tenure.

"They (NSO, the company which developed Pegasus) had approached everybody to sell their ware. They had approached our police too four-five years ago and offered to sell it for Rs 25 crore. I had the information, but I said that we did not require it," Banerjee said at the state secretariat.

"If it was used for the benefit of the country or for security reasons then it was a different matter altogether, but it has been used for political purposes, against judges, officers which is not at all welcomed," she alleged.

The Bengal CM had on Wednesday had disclosed in the assembly that her government was offered Pegasus spyware which she had declined as it had the potential to encroach upon people's privacy.

During her disclosure in the assembly, the fiery leader had also claimed that the Andhra government "had it during Chandrababu (Naidu's) time".

However, the Telegu Desam Party refuted the claim and said the Chandrababu Naidu government had made no such purchase.

"We have never purchased any spyware. We never indulged in any illegal phone tapping," Telugu Desam Party general secretary Nara Lokesh said here on Thursday.

Reacting to Banerjee's claim that the previous Naidu government purchased the Pegasus Spyware, Lokesh who was the then minister for information technology in his father Chandrababu's cabinet, said, "I don't know whether she has indeed said that, and where and in which context. If she did say that, she is certainly misinformed."

However, he said the software was offered to the state government.

"Yes, Pegasus offered to sell its spyware to the AP government as well but we rejected it," Lokesh said.

Had the government purchased the spyware, there would be a record of it, he pointed out.

An international media consortium had reported last year that over 300 verified Indian mobile phone numbers were on the list of potential targets for surveillance using Pegasus spyware.

The Supreme Court is currently hearing a batch of pleas on the allegations of misuse of this spyware in India.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
