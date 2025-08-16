HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bengal nurse's death: Father alleges pre-planned murder seeks CBI probe

August 16, 2025 21:38 IST

The father of the 24-year-old nurse, who was found dead at a private nursing home in West Bengal's Hooghly district, on Saturday rejected claims that his daughter took her life and alleged that it was a "pre-planned murder".

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Stating that he had no faith in the state police, he demanded a CBI probe into his daughter's death.

"I want the CBI to probe the death of my daughter. This is not a case of suicide but a pre-planned murder. She was killed and then hung from the ceiling. I don't have any faith in state police," the father told reporters.

 

Expressing anguish, he said, "I want the strictest form of punishment for those responsible. If necessary, I will move court to seek justice." Meanwhile, the nurse's autopsy was completed at AIIMS, Kalyani on Saturday, sources in the police said.

"The post-mortem examination, which started around 8 am and took around three hours to complete, was videographed in the presence of a magistrate," police said.

The woman was found hanging in a room on the third floor of the nursing home in Singur on Thursday, they said.

Later, the body of the woman was taken to her village in Singur where the cremation took place amidst the presence of police, a senior officer of the district said.

Her family alleged that she was sexually assaulted and murdered as she uncovered irregularities in the operation of the nursing home.

The nursing home management rejected the allegation, claiming that she died by suicide.

The deceased, a resident of Nandigram in Purba Medinipur district, had joined the nursing home four days ago, her family said.

Opposition BJP and CPI-M held demonstrations in Singur after the body was found, alleging that the nurse was murdered.

Tensions escalated as supporters of the CPI-M's student and youth wings and the BJP Yuva Morcha mobbed the vehicle carrying the woman's body, which was brought from Walsh Hospital morgue in Hooghly district to Kolkata for post-mortem examination on Friday.

The body of the nurse, which was kept at the police morgue on Kolkata Medical College campus under strict security, was taken to the AIIMS Kalyani on Saturday morning.

The nurse's family on Friday demanded that the autopsy be done at a central hospital and not a state-run facility.

"We have no faith in any post-mortem examination conducted at a state hospital. We want the autopsy to be done at AIIMS Kalyani or Command Hospital, Alipore, to ensure a fair and transparent investigation," the father demanded.

