HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Odisha girl succumbs to burn injuries, 4th such death in month

Odisha girl succumbs to burn injuries, 4th such death in month

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

August 11, 2025 16:26 IST

x

A 13-year-old schoolgirl, who allegedly set herself on fire at a village in Odisha's Bargarh district, succumbed to burn injuries at a hospital in Burla on Monday, police said.

IMAGE: The latest incident follows the deaths of three other women by burning since July 12. Photograph: ANI Photo

This is the fourth such incident in the state in less than a month.

Bolangir SP Abilash G, who is in charge of Bargarh district, said, "The girl succumbed to burn injuries at Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla. We are investigating the reasons behind the girl taking the extreme step."

The SP said police have registered an unnatural death case following complaints by her family members.

A three-member police team has been formed to probe the incident, he said, adding that police have recovered a video regarding the girl.

 

Northern Range IG Himanshu Lal said the girl was staying in a hostel and had come to her maternal uncle's house, where she took this extreme step.

Earlier in the day, the minor was rescued by villagers from a football ground at Phiringmal village within Gaisilat police station limits in Bargarh district in a half-burnt condition.

She was rushed to Bargarh district headquarters hospital and later to VIMSAR, Burla.

The latest incident follows the deaths of three other women by burning since July 12.

On that day, a 20-year-old woman student in Balasore set herself ablaze on her college campus and died at AIIMS Bhubaneswar on July 14.

On July 19, a minor girl was allegedly set on fire by three miscreants in Balanga and died at AIIMS Delhi on August 2.

The third such incident took place in Kendrapara district on August 6, when a third-year undergraduate woman college student's charred body was found from her house under Pattamundai (rural) police station area.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Odisha girl succumbs to burns 2 weeks after arson attack
Odisha girl succumbs to burns 2 weeks after arson attack
15-yr-old hockey trainee abducted, gang-raped in Odisha
15-yr-old hockey trainee abducted, gang-raped in Odisha
Odisha girl set on fire airlifted to Delhi; condition critical
Odisha girl set on fire airlifted to Delhi; condition critical
Odisha student's death: CCTV footage reveals...
Odisha student's death: CCTV footage reveals...
Odisha student who immolated self over sexual abuse dies
Odisha student who immolated self over sexual abuse dies

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Times Bollywood Romanced The Letter

webstory image 2

Poha 12 Ways: Fried, Mashed, Roasted, In Biryani...

webstory image 3

8 Reasons Why Kiwi Is A Superfruit

VIDEOS

Rahul Gandhi, others help Mitali Bagh, who fainted during protest1:38

Rahul Gandhi, others help Mitali Bagh, who fainted during...

'Vote chori': Rahul, Priyanka detained during protest march to EC1:44

'Vote chori': Rahul, Priyanka detained during protest...

Video: Akhilesh Yadav Jumps Police Barricade During Opposition Protest1:17

Video: Akhilesh Yadav Jumps Police Barricade During...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV