Two Arrested in Assam Over Alleged Fundamentalist Ties: What We Know

Assam Police have arrested two individuals in Barpeta for alleged links to fundamentalist groups, intensifying efforts to counter terrorism in the Northeast region.

IMAGE: All photographs: ANI Photo

Key Points Two individuals have been arrested in Assam's Barpeta district for their suspected links to fundamentalist groups.

The arrests were made following an operation by the Special Task Force (STF) in the Sorbhog police station area.

The suspects are currently being interrogated, and further details are expected to be released by Assam Police.

This operation follows previous arrests in Assam and Tripura related to Bangladesh-based fundamentalist groups aiming to destabilise the Northeast region.

Two persons have been arrested from Assam's Barpeta district for their alleged links with fundamentalist groups, police said on Wednesday.

The Special Task Force (STF) carried out an operation on Tuesday night in the Sorbhog police station area and arrested the two accused, a senior officer said.

"We have nabbed two jihadis from Barpeta last night. Their interrogation is going on, and we will share details later," the officer at Assam Police headquarters told PTI.

A Barpeta district official said the operation was carried out in association with the local police.

Background: Crackdown on Fundamentalist Groups

In December last year, 11 people were arrested in Assam and Tripura for their alleged links with Bangladesh-based fundamentalist groups that were aiming to destabilise the Northeast.