Sandeshkhali violence: NCSC recommends Prez rule in Bengal

Sandeshkhali violence: NCSC recommends Prez rule in Bengal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 16, 2024 15:56 IST
National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) chief Arun Halder on Friday said the commission has recommended the imposition of President's rule in West Bengal in its report submitted to President Droupadi Murmu on alleged harassment of women by Trinamool Congress supporters in Sandeshkhali.

IMAGE: West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose meets women who were affected by the violence of Sandeshkhali, in North 24 Parganas. Photograph: ANI Photo

A delegation of the NCSC had visited Sandeshkhali on Thursday after a large number of women claimed that TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters captured swathes of land by force and also sexually harassed them.

Speaking to reporters after submitting the report to the President, Halder shared a brief account of atrocities and violence endured by the people of Sandeshkhali.

 

"We have recommended that President's rule should be imposed in West Bengal over the situation there," he said.

Criminals in the state have joined hands with the government there, he said.

The violence in Sandeshkhali is also impacting the people from Scheduled Caste communities, Halder said.

Many women in Sandeshkhali are demanding the immediate arrest of Sheikh, who has been absconding since an Enforcement Directorate (ED) team that raided his house in connection with an alleged ration scam was attacked by a mob last month.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
BJP team stopped from visiting restive Sandeshkhali
Shattering: Bengal guv after visiting Sandeshkhali
Protests in Bengal village for TMC leader's arrest
Which Movie Did Nushrratt Watch?
500 Wickets Club Welcomes Ashwin
'500 Test wickets for a one-in-a-million bowler!'
Delhi factory fire: Death toll climbs to 11, 4 injured
