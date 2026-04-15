Governor Ravi Urges Collective Effort to Restore West Bengal's Glory

West Bengal's Governor RN Ravi is calling for a collective effort to revitalise the state's economy and education, sparking a political clash with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during Bengali New Year celebrations.

Photograph: @AITCofficial/X

Key Points West Bengal Governor RN Ravi urged collective efforts to restore the state's economic and intellectual glory, citing a decline in its contribution to India's GDP.

Ravi highlighted concerns about West Bengal's education sector, noting that gross enrolment in schools and colleges is below the national average.

The Governor pointed out the low presence of MSMEs in West Bengal compared to the national figure, indicating a need for industrial growth.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticised the Governor, alleging he 'abused' her instead of extending Poila Boishakh greetings, amidst concerns over law and order.

Governor Ravi emphasised the importance of positive thinking and collective action to drive change and ensure West Bengal participates in India's economic growth.

West Bengal Governor RN Ravi on Wednesday called for collective efforts to restore the state's glory and urged youth to participate in positive change, even as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hit out at him without naming, alleging he had "abused" her instead of extending Poila Boishakh greetings.

Addressing a Bengali New Year programme at Lok Bhavan here, Ravi said Bengal was once among the leading economic and intellectual centres of the country and flagged concerns over the state's economic and educational indicators.

"We are proud to be here in this blessed land. At the time of Independence and in subsequent decades, Bengal was one of the top three economies of our country. It accounted for more than 10 per cent of our national GDP in the 1960s. There was no Tamil Nadu, no Karnataka, no Gujarat. It was a land of industry, enterprise, intellectual and cultural vibrancy," he said.

Referring to changes over the decades, he claimed, "Until 1980, only four states had higher per capita income than Bengal. Today, there are 15 states where per capita income is far higher. Bengal's share in national income has declined from 10.6 per cent to about 5 per cent."

He also pointed to concerns in the education and industrial sectors, saying gross enrolment in schools and colleges was below the national average, while MSME presence in the state remained low compared to the national figure.

"There are about 5.5 crore registered and functional MSMEs in the country. And what is our (Bengal) share? We have just about 3 lakh registered MSMEs," he said.

Explaining why he raised the issue on a festive occasion, the governor said the New Year was a time for reflection and resolution.

"Poila Boishakh 2026 is a day of resolve. We must contribute our best despite adverse circumstances. Hopelessness is not an alternative," he said.

He urged citizens to focus on positivity and collective effort.

"If we only think negatively, that takes away energy. Let us build on the positive. The change will not come from heaven. It has to come from us," he said.

Ravi also referred to India's broader economic trajectory, noting its rise as one of the fastest-growing large economies with strong performance in startups and digital infrastructure.

"Today, India is the fastest-growing large economy in the world. This is New Bharat, which is showing the world a new path of growth," he said.

He added that Bengal must not lag in this national journey.

"Bengal has to wake up, reclaim its energy and heritage. This is the land of Durga. We will restore it," he said, expressing confidence that the state would regain its glory and emerge as a leading partner in India's global growth story.

Political Reactions to Governor's Address

Chief Minister, while addressing a rally at Islampur in Uttar Dinajpur district, took a swipe at the governor without naming him.

"I will not take his name. He is the person who stays in the biggest house in the state. Today, he gave a statement. Instead of wishing the people on Poila Boishakh, he abused me," she said.

Claiming that the law and order situation was no longer under the state government's control, she said, "First, there was never violence. Now, only after you people have taken over, violence is happening. This will go against the EC officials because the law and order is not in our hands these days."