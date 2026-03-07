HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Banerjee Alleges BJP Interference in West Bengal Governor's Resignation

Banerjee Alleges BJP Interference in West Bengal Governor's Resignation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
4 Minutes Read
Share:

March 07, 2026 13:21 IST

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accuses the central government of forcing the Governor's resignation and attempting to install a BJP cadre to influence the upcoming assembly elections, escalating political tensions in the state.

Photograph: @AITCofficial/X

Photograph: @AITCofficial/X

Key Points

  • Mamata Banerjee alleges the Centre pressured West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose to resign.
  • Banerjee claims incoming Governor R N Ravi is a BJP cadre appointed to influence West Bengal politics.
  • The Chief Minister accuses the BJP-led central government of attempting to convert Lok Bhavan into a political outpost before the assembly elections.
  • Banerjee criticises the Centre for undermining constitutional institutions and not allowing governors to complete their terms.
  • Banerjee frames the upcoming elections as a fight to protect West Bengal's autonomy from BJP interference.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday alleged that incoming Governor R N Ravi is a "BJP cadre" and claimed that the sudden exit of C V Ananda Bose from Lok Bhavan was the result of pressure from the Centre.

Addressing supporters at her ongoing dharna against deletions in voter rolls, Banerjee accused the BJP-led central government of attempting to convert Lok Bhavan into a political outpost in the run-up to the assembly elections in the state.

 

"Have you seen how C V Ananda Bose was removed? I know everything. He was threatened. They want to distribute money from Lok Bhavan. They want Lok Bhavan to be converted into a BJP party office. But everybody may not agree to such whims and fancies of Delhi," she alleged.

Banerjee's Criticism of R N Ravi

Without citing specific instances, the Trinamool Congress supremo also took a swipe at Ravi's tenure in Tamil Nadu, claiming that the governor had faced "many comments" from the Supreme Court.

"The person who is coming to West Bengal now, I heard that he had to face many comments from the Supreme Court. He is a cadre of the BJP. But remember, West Bengal is a different place. You may have done whatever you wanted in Tamil Nadu, but here you can't do that," Banerjee said.

Escalating her attack on the BJP-led Centre, the chief minister accused it of undermining constitutional institutions and not allowing governors to complete their tenures.

"The Centre is not letting anyone finish their term. You did the same thing with Jagdeep Dhankhar," she said, referring to the former West Bengal governor who later became vice president.

Banerjee said those ruling at the Centre were behaving "worse than Muhammad bin Tughlaq", invoking a phrase often used in the Indian political discourse to describe arbitrary or whimsical governance decisions.

"If you try to threaten us, we will ensure the fall of the BJP government at the Centre," she said.

Political Context and Implications

Banerjee's remarks come amid a fresh political storm triggered by Bose's sudden resignation earlier this week, just days before the Election Commission is expected to announce the schedule for the West Bengal assembly polls.

In a dramatic development on Thursday evening, Bose stepped down from his post in New Delhi, setting off intense political speculation in the state.

Soon after the resignation, Banerjee said Union Home Minister Amit Shah had informed her that Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi would take over as the governor of West Bengal.

Ravi, however, is yet to assume charge.

The developments have added fuel to the already tense political climate in the state, where the Trinamool Congress and the BJP are locked in a fierce battle ahead of the assembly elections, with the Lok Bhavan often emerging as a flashpoint during Banerjee's confrontations with the Centre.

Banerjee's latest remarks also signal a renewed attempt by the ruling TMC to frame the upcoming polls as a fight to "protect West Bengal's autonomy" from what it calls interference by the BJP-led central government, a narrative the party has repeatedly deployed in past electoral contests.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

West Bengal Governor Resigns Amid Political Tensions
West Bengal Governor Resigns Amid Political Tensions
Governor shake-up: RN Ravi moves to Bengal, Hasnain to Bihar
Governor shake-up: RN Ravi moves to Bengal, Hasnain to Bihar
Who Will Be BJP's First CM In Bihar?
Who Will Be BJP's First CM In Bihar?
BJP Leader Giriraj Singh Slams Mamata Banerjee's 'Muslim Appeasement' Politics in West Bengal
BJP Leader Giriraj Singh Slams Mamata Banerjee's 'Muslim Appeasement' Politics in West Bengal
Nadda Alleges West Bengal Government Sheltering Infiltrators, Threatening Original Inhabitants
Nadda Alleges West Bengal Government Sheltering Infiltrators, Threatening Original Inhabitants

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

National Reading Day: 8 Lovely Libraries You Must See

webstory image 2

Good-Mood Foods: 7 That May Boost Serotonin

webstory image 3

Paneer, Gulab Jamun... 11 Non-Indian Indian Foods

VIDEOS

Daisy Shah Enjoys Street Food During Ramadan in Mumbai 2:18

Daisy Shah Enjoys Street Food During Ramadan in Mumbai

'They will definitely win', Sourav Ganguly's big words for team India ahead of ICC T20 WC0:12

'They will definitely win', Sourav Ganguly's big words...

Pakistan raises fuel prices by 20% amid Middle East crisis4:20

Pakistan raises fuel prices by 20% amid Middle East crisis

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO