Rs 70 Crore in Fake Currency Seized in Kolkata Raid

Rs 70 Crore in Fake Currency Seized in Kolkata Raid

March 09, 2026 17:12 IST

A joint operation by Nepal and West Bengal police has busted a major counterfeit currency racket near Kolkata, seizing approximately Rs 70 crore in fake notes and arresting seven individuals involved in the international smuggling operation.

Key Points

  • Nepal Police, with assistance from West Bengal Police, seized counterfeit currency worth Rs 70 crore in a raid near Kolkata.
  • Seven individuals, including a couple, were arrested in connection with the counterfeit currency racket.
  • The suspects allegedly lured businesspersons with promises of high returns on investments in fake currency schemes.
  • Investigators suspect the counterfeit currency operation is linked to a larger international smuggling network.
  • The arrested individuals are being questioned to identify the source of the fake notes and other members of the syndicate.

A team of Nepal Police, assisted by its West Bengal counterpart, has arrested seven persons, including a couple from the state, and seized counterfeit currency having a face value of around Rs 70 crore during a raid at a flat near Kolkata, an official said on Monday.

The raid was carried out on Sunday at an apartment within Kamarhati municipality in Belgharia in North 24 Parganas district, where the couple, identified as Deepa Dhar and her husband Arindam, had been living.

 

Investigators said counterfeit notes with a face value of about Rs 70 crore were recovered from iron trunks during the search. Twelve mobile phones and a luxury car were also seized from the flat.

Deepa, a resident of the area, had married Arindam of Harinavi in Sonarpur, South 24 Parganas, a few years ago, he said.

"The couple reportedly travelled to Nepal in 2024, from where they are suspected to have begun their involvement in the counterfeit currency racket," he said.

Modus Operandi of the Counterfeit Ring

Investigators said the couple allegedly contacted businessmen through video calls, showing stacks of fake currency and persuading them to invest money in schemes that promised unusually high returns.

"They used video calls to display bundles of currency and lure businesspersons into investing money with the promise that their investment would double," the officer said, adding that the racket may be linked to a larger international smuggling network.

Investigation and Wider Implications

"The scale of the seizure indicates the possible involvement of a wider cross-border counterfeit currency network. All the accused are being questioned to trace the source of the fake notes and identify other members of the syndicate," he added.

Among the seven arrested persons is one Nepalese national, police said.

Neighbours claimed the flat had become well known in the locality for lavish parties and frequent gatherings.

